10 Things To Do Under $5 This Week In Louisville (2/3)

MONDAY, Feb. 3

Expert Panel on Legislation Dangerous to Immigrants

Guiding Light Islamic Center

Free | 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Kentucky’s Senate Bill 1 would require many public employees to cooperate with immigration law enforcement and would not allow cities to adopt “sanctuary policies.” Opponents are calling it a “family separation bill.” Some of those people, immigration attorneys and pastors alike, will be at the Guiding Light Islamic Center to discuss “paths of action to stop/modify this threat, especially for at-risk families.”

TUESDAY, Feb. 4

Care & Crafting: Valentines for Legislators

Highlands Tap Room Bar & Grill

Free | 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Indiana and Kentucky is hosting this chance to write your beloved legislators either a note of love or a reminder that “#wedecide.” RSVP here.

The Mothra: Escape

Kaiju

Free | 9-11 p.m.

We all love a good story. For Kaijuesdays (Kaiju’s weekly, free comedy show), host Reed Sedgwick, an occasional LEO contributor, has invited “some of the area’s best storytellers to talk about the places they’ve wanted to leave.”

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 5

Karamo Brown

UofL Student Activities Center Ballroom

Free | 5 p.m.

You’ve listened to him counsel others, now get some life advice of your own from Karamo Brown, one of the “Fab Five” on the popular Netflix show, “Queer Eye” on which he uses his skills as a former social worker to help those struggling with relationships, sexuality, confidence and more. He’ll be speaking at UofL about the intersectionality of the LGBTQ+ community and Black masculinity. Register early for this free event, because space is limited and Karamo is, well, Karamo.

THURSDAY, Feb. 6

Hannah L. Drake

Carmichael’s Bookstore Frankfort Avenue

Free | 7-8 p.m.

Hannah L. Drake unabashedly speaks her truth on her blog and in her LEO columns. Now, you can see and hear this author and activist do it in person. Organizers say Drake “offers a compelling and motivational message going to inspire her audience to do something to make this world a better place.”

Reggae Night

Vibes Restaurant & Ultra Lounge

$5 (before midnight) | 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

In celebration of Bob Marley’s 75th birthday, Vibes Restaurant & Ultra Lounge is serving up reggae, soca and Afrobeats from DJ Mixa starting at 10 p.m. and authentic jerk chicken.

FRIDAY, Feb. 7

Louisville is for Lovers Album Release

Craft(s) Gallery & Mercantile

Free | 6-10 p.m.

Every February, Louisville musicians submit love songs to be included on the Louisville is for Lovers compilation album. This year, the album shows the complexity of love with descriptions of it as exhilarating, complicated and anxiety-inducing. At the album release show, you’ll hear live performances from Rebecca Williams, Yellow Cellophane and Eyeball. An art show of photos that were taken for the Louisville is for Lovers calendar will be on display, too.

Beat Cypher

Against the Grain Brewery & Smokehouse

Free | 6-10 p.m.

Beat Cypher is a chance for hip-hop producers to get together, learn from each other and be inspired. The typical event includes a presentation from a host artist, the actual cypher (a chance to show off your beats) and a group challenge to make a sample, beat, etc. on the spot.

Artist Talk with Imar Hutchins and Bradford Young

Muhammad Ali Center

Free | 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Imar Hutchins is a collagist whose series of portraits inspired by his family history is on display now at the Muhammad Ali Center. Bradford Young is a Louisville native and cinematographer who worked on “Selma,” “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” and “When They See Us,” a Netflix miniseries about the Central Park Five. Together, these two notable creators are participating in a sure-to-be-enlightening artist talk.

Poetry and Pie

Sarabande

Free | 7-9 p.m.

Conversations just flow easier over a slice of pie so, it follows, does poetry. So, grab a slice (starting at 7 p.m.) and meet the winners of the Flo Gault Poetry Prize for Kentucky Undergraduates (program at 8). There will be a photo booth, too.