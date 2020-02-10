10 Things To Do Under $5 This Week In Louisville (2/24)

MONDAY, Feb. 24

Movie Monday: ‘The Princess and the Frog’ and ‘Girls Trip’

Old Louisville Brewery

No cover | 5-10 p.m.

Two movies about Black women finding their way and having some fun in New Orleans. One is a kid-friendly, Disney princess story… one is definitely not (but still worth watching).

Sixth Annual African American Read-In

Main Library, Louisville Free Public Library

Free | 6:30-8 p.m.

Members of Louisville’s creative community will perform dramatic readings and works by African American artists. Featured performers come from a variety of Louisville institutions including Jerika Jones of Girls Rock Louisville, Otis Junior of The Jesse Lees and Keturah Herron of the ACLU of Kentucky.

TUESDAY, Feb. 25

Fat Tuesday Celebrations

Various locations

No cover | Times vary

Fat Tuesday is the final hurrah before Lent begins and some Louisvillians somberly start to prepare for Easter. Regardless of your religious beliefs, it’s an opportunity to party, and you don’t want to miss it. The only question is, which celebration do you go to? Flanagan’s Ale House kicks it off early at noon with creole food specials (a rarity for an Irish bar), signature cocktails, beer from Abita Brewing, Creole Zydeco music, beads and a costume contest. Taj in NuLu starts its party at 4 p.m. with drink specials, free king cake and Mardi Gras swag. The Beignet Bash at Old Louisville Brewery benefitting Mattingly Edge features beignets, of course, (six for $3) but also $2 king cake (with prizes if you find one of three baby Jesuses in your slice), beads, New Orleans jazz and a gumbo cook-off from 6 to 8 p.m. (it’s $5 to taste a bit from each pot). If you’re in the mood for a classic crawfish boil, Mag Bar is hosting one starting at 8 p.m. with special drinks, beads and music. And finally, at 9 p.m., the Jimmy Can’t Dance jazz club, is hosting an evening of music with world band Zu Zu Ya Ya and poet Ron Whitehead.

Growing Microgreens

Northeast Regional Library, Louisville Free Public Library

Free | 6:30-8 p.m.

Learn how to grow plants from your window that you can actually eat, including greens, herbs and vegetables.

Themed Trivia: Cats

Gravely Brewing Co.

No cover | 7-9 p.m.

No, not that kind of “Cats” trivia — we’ll leave the mysteries of “digital fur technology” to Tom Hooper. This is cat trivia, about your favorite animal (What? You’re a dog lover? Can’t hear you!) So, watch “The Lion In Your Living Room” on Amazon Prime for 99 cents and get ready to impress the ladies — cat ladies, that is.

Advertisement

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 26

‘The Beecher Terrace Story’ Screening & Discussion

UofL Ekstrom Library, W104

Free | 5:30-7:30 p.m.

“The Beecher Terrace Story’ is a documentary made by local filmmaker Lavel White about the history of the Beecher Terrace housing complex, featuring interviews with former residents and neighborhood stakeholders. Over the past few years, Beecher Terrace’s distressed apartments have been in the process of being replaced by a “new energy-efficient, mixed income community.” This documentary screening includes a panel discussion with White, Louisville housing justice advocates and former residents.

LGBTQ+ Wellness Series: Mindfully Queer

Beechmont Community Center

Free | 7-8:30 p.m.

Louisville Pride Foundation has started a monthly community wellness series, and February’s iteration is an introduction to mindfulness with Alexis Harris, Ph.D.: about building self awareness and strengthening resilience within the queer community.

Acquainted Strangers / North by North / Bungalow Betty

Kaiju

$5 | 9 p.m.-midnight

North by North, garage pop from Chicago, visits Louisville on its “Get Weird” album tour and is joined by Louisville bands Acquainted Strangers (alternative) and Bungalow Betty (twee pop).

THURSDAY, Feb. 27

James Russell May Fundraiser Art Show

Art Sanctuary

No cover (donations requested) | 6-9 p.m.

Louisville painter James Russell May was recently released from the hospital after his heart stopped while choking on Feb. 12. This art show and fundraiser featuring his work will raise money to offset medical costs and May’s living expenses as he recovers.

Stories from the Front Lines of Food Justice

Tim Faulkner Gallery

Free | 6:30-8:30 p.m.

New Roots hosts this storytelling event, featuring speakers talking about how fresh food access has transformed individuals and communities. And what kind of food justice event would it be if there weren’t snacks? Much on food from Ramsi’s Cafe or grab a mocktail by Prana. A cash bar will also be available.