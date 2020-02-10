10 Things To Do Under $5 This Week In Louisville (2/10)

MONDAY, Feb. 10

Movie Monday: Popcorn for Mispits!

Old Louisville Brewery

Free | 5-10 p.m.

This Movie Monday is for the dogs (and humans)! Catch a showing of “The Secret Life of Pets” at 6 p.m. and “Best In Show” at 8 p.m. with your furry best friend. There will be free samples of popcorn for you and your pup. Also, MisPits and Friends Rescue will be there with adoptable dogs. A portion of sales from the night go to the dog rescue.

Black Freedom, White Allies & Red Scare

Portland Library

Free | 6-7:30 p.m.

In this talk, learn about Andrew and Charlotte Wade, the African American couple met with racist resistance when they moved into a majority-white Louisville suburb (now Shively) in 1954.

Jewish Poetry Night: Open Mic

Vines Wine Bar & Spirit Shop

No cover | 6:30-8:30 p.m.

At Jewish Poetry Night, organizers say, “We read everything from King David to Alan Ginsberg, classical to beat to slam.” Original work is welcome, too. RSVP by posting in the Facebook event or emailing chailands@templeshalomky.org with what you plan to read. Chailands Chavurah of Temple Shalom hosts this event.

TUESDAY, Feb. 11

Let’s Make Chocolate Treats

Fairdale Library

Free | 3-4:30 p.m.

Make some homemade sweets for your sweetheart, specifically customized chocolates using the double boiler method. This event is open to everyone 12 and up. To register, call 375-2051.

THURSDAY, Feb. 13

French Film Festival: ‘Young Ahmed’

UofL Floyd Theater, Swain Student Activities Center

Free | 5-7 p.m.

Watch the critically acclaimed film “Young Ahmed” a week before its official U.S. release. The movie tells the story of a Belgian teenager whose beliefs change under the influence of an extremist imam. UofL professors and other local experts will discuss the film at this showing, one of the first for UofL’s 2020 French Film Festival.

Advertisement

Galentine’s Day Belly Dance Special

Legacy School of Dance

$5 (if you bring a friend) | 5:30-6:15 p.m.

Learn the art of bellydancing at this introductory class for women. The cost is $10 if you go alone, but $5 if you bring a friend. Wear comfy clothes to move around in.

FRIDAY, Feb. 14

Astrology Basics

Bon Air Library

Free | 7:30-9 p.m.

Sure, you know that you’re an Aries or a Scorpio, but what’s your moon sign? What are you in your 11th House? Janet Miller of the Astrological Society of Kentucky will help you draw up and understand your full astrological chart. Just bring the date, time and location of your birth. (Whether you believe in astrology or not, it’s still fun.)

Valentine’s Day Silent Disco

Falls City Brewing Co.

$5 | 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Dancing on your own? With a partner? Everyone is welcome to this Valentine’s Day silent disco party. Watch out for food and drink specials.

Courtney and Evan’s Belushi Wedding

Kaiju

$5 | 10 p.m.

You’re invited to what might be the wildest wedding of the year. Local couple Courtney Poole and Evan Fowler are getting married in the middle of a Belushi Speed Ball metal set, and they want the public to join them. Fowler’s punk band, Mommy’s Cigarettes will play a bachelor themed set while Prayer Line throws down for the bachelorette bash. If you’re feeling generous, donate some money to the happy couple’s honeymoon fund.

From Butchertown, With Love

High Horse

$5 (in advance) | 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

From the same people that brought you the popular Brunch + Beats series is another themed dance party (this one for Valentine’s Day). DJ Hi-Definition brings the bops. Tickets are $5 if you buy them now and $10 if you wait until the day of.