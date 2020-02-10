10 Concerts You Shouldn’t Miss in February

Jade Jackson

Friday, Feb. 7

Zanzabar

The country-tinged folk rock of Jade Jackson is breezy and deep, an existential mediation that you can blast in the car. There’s a Laurel Canyon influence to her sound, updated with modern pop sensibilities.



Louisville Is For Lovers Album Release

Friday, Feb. 7

Craft Gallery

Louisville is for Lovers compilation, an annual album from local musicians that explores the complexity of love, was released on Feb. 4. A release show will be at Craft Gallery on Friday, Feb. 7, featuring live performances by Rebecca Williams, Yellow Cellophane and Eyeball.

<a href="http://louisvilleisforlovers.bandcamp.com/album/louisville-is-for-lovers-vol-15-dreaming-in-love-city-2020">Louisville Is For Lovers Vol. 15 “Dreaming In Love City” (2020) by Louisville Is For Lovers</a>

Amanda Shires

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Headliners Music Hall

Amanda Shires is one of roots music’s most forward-thinking musicians, combining country sensibilities, pop prowess and experimental, atmospheric rock into a style that is distinct and magnetic.



Belushi Speed Ball, Prayer Line, Mommy’s Cig… and a literal wedding

Friday, Feb. 14

Kaiju

The local thrash band Belushi Speed Ball usually has a different theme or concept for every show, and this time, on Valentine’s Day, they’re playing during an actual wedding, which will be held at Kaiju. Prayer Line and Mommy’s Cig are also performing.



Wink Aid: The Fuck Cancer Fundraiser

Friday, Feb. 21

Headliners Music Hall

This benefit for local luminary Wink O’Bannon, a guitarist who has played in a number of bands throughout the years, will feature Juanita & Will Oldham, Freakwater, Jaye Jayle, Parlour, The Get Down & DJ Ricky Feather.



Kendell Marvel

Saturday, Feb. 22

Zanzabar

Kendell Marvel has been a behind-the-scenes studio songwriter for decades, but recently he decided to step into the limelight and release his own albums and tour. With outlaw country influences, Marvel’s music has a throwback honky-tonk grit.



Diana Ross

Sunday, Feb. 23

The Louisville Palace

From her time carving out a space among Motown royalty with the Supremes to her long and illustrious solo career, Diana Ross has topped charts and shaped genres.



Parlour, Shake The Baby Til The Love Comes Out, The Archaeas

Sunday, Feb. 23

Magnolia Bar

Parlour’s haunting instrumental post-rock is meticulous and powerful, with steady riffs and swirling synths. New York’s Shake The Baby Til The Love Comes Out and Lousiville’s The Archaeas round out the bill.

<a href="http://parlour.bandcamp.com/album/parlour">Parlour by Parlour</a>

Railroad Earth

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Mercury Ballroom

Pulling influences from both traditional bluegrass and jam bands such as the Grateful Dead, Railroad Earth has been a forward-thinking force in the psachdelic corner of roots music.



Tyler Lance Walker Gill (Album Release)

Saturday, Feb. 29

Kaiju

Louisville country musician Tyler Lance Walker Gill is set to release his debut studio record. Check out a live version of one of the song’s from the record below.

