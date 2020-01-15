Three Concerts To Catch This Week

Greensky Bluegrass

Thursday, Jan. 16

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

A quick-rising, versatile Michigan band that rode last decade’s newgrass wave, Greensky Bluegrass is one of the leading modernizers of traditional music. With one foot holding steady in the past and one wandering toward the future, Greensky Bluegrass merges rock tropes into classic structures. They write songs like a folk artist, pick like the ghosts of bluegrass past and build songs with rock radio not far from their minds.



CHEW, fkart, Ouzelum

Friday, Jan. 17

Kaiju

With a new-age approach to progressive rock, CHEW turns jazzy, ambient post-punk in an experimental whirlwind, finding a comfortable balance between ominous, heavy clouds and a cool atmospheric breeze. fkart is a local psychedelic supergroup consisting of members of Future Killer, Atomo and REDTED. Ouzelum combines raw power with intricately-woven psych-rock threads, juxtaposing loud and quiet elements and forming something that is both biting and nuanced.



Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle

Saturday , Jan. 18

Zanzabar

Cincinnati’s Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle dives deeply into roots music, shaping a brand that pays tribute to the greats, combining mountain music with gospel, early country and modern Americana. The four-piece band blazes through old-timey tunes that are derived from a different era, carrying on styles that have been passed from generation to generation. It’s story-driven music that brings you back in time.

