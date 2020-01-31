Stream Louisville Is For Lovers 2020 A Few Days Early

The Louisville Is For Lovers compilation, an annual album from local musicians that explores the complexity of love, is back, and you can listen to the 2020 installment below. The record will be released officially on Tuesday, Feb. 4, but you can stream the album in advance right here. This year’s comp features tracks by Twin Limb, Tender Mercy, Adventure, Yellow Cellophane and many more local musicians.

<a href="http://louisvilleisforlovers.bandcamp.com/album/louisville-is-for-lovers-vol-15-dreaming-in-love-city-2020">Louisville Is For Lovers Vol. 15 “Dreaming In Love City” (2020) by Louisville Is For Lovers</a>

