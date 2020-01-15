Record Review: Scary Black — ‘Are You Afraid Of The Dark?’

The dream of the ‘80s is alive in Scary Black, an unwavering homage to goth and new wave bands. This is the kind of music that would show up on grainy VHS tapes, recorded from late-night MTV viewings. With Are You Afraid Of The Dark?, singer/songwriter Albie Mason taps into the same bloody vein as Bauhaus or The Cure, crooning like a lusty vampire in mourning. As such, Mason is building on a decades-old tradition that blends the hook-heaviness of pop music with a particularly gloomy disposition. The line, “You and I are not the same / Fuck your life and fuck your pain,” serves — perhaps unintentionally — as the mission statement of the album, which is about futility and perseverance, in love or otherwise.

