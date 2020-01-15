Music

Record Review: Pocari Sweater — ‘Close Encounters’

By

On their debut album Close Encounters, Pocari Sweater pays homage to slacker rock giants such as The Replacements or Pavement through hook-heavy, jangly rock with more than a hint of Gram Parsons-esque Americana. The four piece band uses big, strutting riffs that shuffle and swirl, with lyrics that often reflect the halcyon days of the late-‘90s. But, singer Jake Tapley smartly subverts that wistfulness on the song “DeLorean,” on which he laments and ultimately lets go of the trappings of the past, crooning “Why would I want to go back in time?” On the title track, Tapley sings, “In the morning you can erase my mind,” another reminder to live in the now. —Syd Bishop

Advertisement

Comments