A chance to weigh in on possible Eastern Parkway changes

There may be a roundabout in your future if (or unless) you show up to the final public meeting for the Eastern Parkway Transportation Study.

Planning firm Gresham Smith and Louisville Metro reveal their design ideas for an Eastern Parkway refresh at the meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Audubon Traditional Elementary School Gymnasium at 1051 Hess Lane.

Gresham Smith has collected almost 500 comments (not counting verbal ones) and conducted two public meetings so far. At the last one, project members revealed initial ideas for Eastern Parkway, including a roundabout at the intersection of Barrett Avenue and another concept with turning lanes.

The plans debuted on Tuesday may be slightly modified from the last meeting, said Tiffany Meredith, a spokesperson for the project.

Residents will have Tuesday and two weeks afterward to comment on the plans before they’re presented to the city as a draft in March. The final documents are expected to publish this summer. Funding plans do not exist yet.

The city has not had a hard time getting people to attend its public meetings so far, said John Swintosky, Louisville Metro Public Works employee who is leading the study.

“Oftentimes, there’s not as much level of interest,” he said. “Eastern Parkway is an interesting corridor,” he said.

