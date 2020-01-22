Girl On A Mission: How A Young Activist Plans To Change The World

Madison Erin Roy, a senior at Whitefield Academy, has been inspiring people ever since she wrote her first book at the age of nine. In second grade when a friend was diagnosed with Leukemia, Madison was determined to help. Together, Madison and her brother Reagan created, “GW Fights Back,” a comic about a boy who was “diagnosed with a monster” that followed him around everywhere. Madison explained that the monster represented leukemia.After receiving positive feedback about their comic book, Madison and her brother decided to write a book called, “Flower: A Girl with Leukemia.” The following year, Madison wrote her second book, “Petethra’s Secret,” about a girl with sickle cell anemia, and donated all of its proceeds to the Faces of Our Children, Inc. After the success of her fundraising efforts, Madison continued to give back to the community. She became the youngest host on WLOU 104.7 FM with Dr. Jesse Harris’ broadcast called, “New Joyful PraiZe.” With her grandmother’s encouragement, Madison and her brother took over the radio show after Dr. Harris passed away. “We wanted to continue on his message of spreading positivity, community service and loving one another,” Madison said. “We wanted to show that, yeah, we’re kids, but we can do something cool, too. We can help Louisville and we can help the world be a better place.” She considers her mom, grandmother and brother to be her biggest role models. To spread awareness of Madison’s books, her grandmother set up a book signing at Class Act Federal Credit Union’s Fern Valley branch. Madison’s family have been members of Class Act for years. She explained that her family shares Class Act’s value of education, and she appreciates all of the work that Class Act does for the education community. “I need to be more involved with Class Act because that’s important.” she continued. Because of their shared values, Class Act has been a part of Madison’s life since she was a child. She reminisced about playing in the play area in the front lobby when she was a kid. “This is probably cliche to say, but it feels like family because I’ve been here for so long. And I grew up downstairs having book signings here,” said Madison. With just a few months of high school left, Madison already has a plan for the future. She wants to major in Public Health and become a Pediatric Hematologist. Regardless of what Madison’s future holds, she can rest assured that her “family” at Class Act Federal Credit Union will be there, celebrating her achievements and cheering her on every step of the way.

