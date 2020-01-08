Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best & Most Absurd (1/8)

Rose: Bev’ll look shorter in stripes

A rose goes to new state Attorney General Daniel Cameron for asking the FBI to investigate Gov.-rejected Matt Bevin over some of his pardons. “I stand by the outstanding work of Kentucky’s prosecutors and respect the decisions of juries who convict wrongdoers. While Kentucky’s Constitution gives the governor the power to pardon a person convicted of a crime, I believe the pardon power should be used sparingly and only after great deliberation with due concern for public safety,” Cameron wrote in a letter. Such sagacity and cross-party consideration makes us almost forget Cameron is an acolyte of U.S. Sen. Mitch “Dim Reaper” McConnell. Although… Cameron’s move could simply be payback for Bevin’s bruising primary against McConnell in 2014. Ah, the indignity of it all for Bevin: Striped PJs will make him look even shorter.

Rose: Tinfoil hatters are way right

Libertarians seem to make sense… until you really listen to them. (WTF?! You want to get rid of the Environmental Protection Agency?!) Still, we like that our local tinfoil hatters, Sen. Rand Paul and Rep. Thomas Massie, broke with the GOP’s expected blessing of tRump’s illegal declaration of war on Iran. Paul tweeted: “If we are to go to war w/ Iran the Constitution dictates that we declare war. A war without a Congressional declaration is a recipe for feckless intermittent eruptions of violence w/ no clear mission for our soldiers. Our young men and women in the armed services deserve better.”

Thorn: WDRB needs op-ed control

We were glad when WDRB’s Bill Lamb left Louisville and took with him his boobish, misguided on-air editorials, but now his replacement, Dale R. Woods, seems to be carrying on this loony legacy. In his recent editorial on the Texas church shooting, he asserted that the volunteer security guard who killed the shooter is a hero. We agree that stopping the shooter from killing more people obviously is good, but it is obviously bad that any church needs armed guards. Said Woods: “I know guns are not for everyone. That is probably best, because not everyone needs to have a gun. But when a weapon is in the hands of a trusted, responsible, and trained marksman, it makes us all safer.” How about this? Most people definitely don’t need a gun, but just about everyone can get one. The only thing that might stop a bad guy with a gun is if he couldn’t get one.