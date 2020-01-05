5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (1/31)

SATURDAY, Feb. 1

African American Read-In

Carnegie Center for Art & History

Free | 10:30 a.m.-noon

Celebrate Black literature by listening or participating in two- to three-minute readings of work by American American authors. Expect special presentations from Idris Goodwin, the author of the breakbeat poetry book “Can I Kick It?”, children’s literature writer Dedee Cummins and the Black Student Union of Jeffersonville High School.

Third Annual Sweet Fair

Art Sanctuary

$5 | 7 p.m.-midnight

“Cute art and gnarly bands.” Art Sanctuary’s Sweet Fair features both. Catch performances, starting at 8 p.m., from five bands including Louisville’s Vyva Melinkolya (intricate shoegaze) and Chicago’s Djunah (noise rock duo). And buy local art from over 20 vendors, including “magickal” jewelry, homemade candles, doodles and more.

Rockerbuilt Three Year Anniversary

Rockerbuilt

Free | 7 p.m.-midnight

Rockerbuilt, a fabrication studio, art gallery and music venue located in the Portland neighborhood, is celebrating its third anniversary with a night of art: new work from Letitia Quesenberry and music, starting at 8:30 p.m. by Tsunami Samurai (“tiki-core”), The Jesse Lees (neo-rock/soul) and the Cut Family Foundation (futuristic funk).

SUNDAY, Feb. 2

Groundhog Day

Times and locations vary

Groundhog Day has turned from a quaint tradition meant to gauge whether our wintery hell is finally ending into a celebration of all things Bill Murray thanks to his ‘90s movie of the same name that’s cemented itself in the pop culture lexicon.

Advertisement

ShopBar starts this homage to America’s beloved comedian with a Billy Murray themed brunch at 11 a.m. with the help of Farm to Fork catering. Expect delicious dishes, such as the There’s No Tomorrow: bacon, bourbon-smoked ham, sharp cheddar, smoked gouda and a scallions omelette, served with breakfast potatoes and a Nord’s glazed donut. The dress code is Hawaiian shirts and top hats… or whatever you want to wear.

Then, at 10 p.m., pop-punk band Call Me Bronco continues its Groundhog Day tradition of playing the same set three times in a row, this time at Highlands Tap Room.

Super Bowl Parties (With Free Food!)

Times and location vary

Lots of bars have Super Bowl watch parties, but only a few host them with free food. First up is theMerryWeather, which will have wings, poppers, chips and dip. The big game, which starts at 6:30 p.m., will play on the bar’s TVs. But for those who aren’t sports ball fans, Cat Casual’s weekly Sunday Country Cult vinyl party starts around 9. Mag Bar promises its own party with food, drink specials and multiple TVs, and Air Devil’s Inn also will be providing snacks for all.