5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (1/3)

FRIDAY, Jan. 3

Phourist & The Photons / Kiana & The Sun Kings

Kaiju

$5 | 9 p.m.-midnight

Make this your first local music show of the year (if you haven’t been to one already), because Phourist & The Photons (melodic rock) and Kiana & The Sun Kings (jazz) are two Louisville talents worth hearing out.

SATURDAY, Jan. 4

Glowshtick: Comedy at the Laser Dome

720 Brent St.

$7 pre-sale, $10 at the door | 7, 9 p.m.

Louisville’s holiday laser dome is cool enough, a laser light show designed by local artists and synced up to a Christmas hits playlist. But, with a comedy show beforehand, it’s even better. Funny people from near and far come to make you laugh, first with a family-friendly show at 7 p.m. and then with an adults-only performance at 9 p.m., featuring Dan Alten, Hannah Roeschlien, Reed Sedgwick, Lucas Murphy, Jordan Goodwin, Jeff Toy and June Dempsey.

Drag Queens on Ice

720 Brent St.

Free | 8-9 p.m.

Play’s drag queens were supposed to perform at Louisville’s Fête de Noël pop-up skating rink on Dec. 13. But, because of some unseasonably rainy weather, the show was rescheduled. This weekend, it’s finally happening. Watch Gilda Wabbit, Karmen Kazzi, Bianca Nicole, Tova Ura Vitch and Breanna Burns take their talents to the ice. Grab a drink and some food at the rink’s cafe, too, with some proceeds going to the Kentuckiana Pride Foundation.

SUNDAY, Jan. 5

Yoga Mala for Africa

Muhammad Ali Center

$40 day of event ($35 through Jan. 4) | 1-3:30 p.m.

One hundred and eight sun salutations in a row. If you are an experienced yogi, this event will be a wonderful way to rededicate your practice with the yoga community in 2020. If you are new to yoga, this will give you a challenging taste of yoga, although organizers say the event is “accessible to everyone regardless of age or experience.” Children are encouraged to come, and if 108 salutations are too many, try the half malas or 54 salutations. Proceeds go to the Ali Center’s Africa Yoga Project. Water and light refreshments will be provided but bring a mat and towel.

Drag Bingo

Play

$5 | 7 p.m.

Thank you, drag bingo for always being there. The Derby City Sisters lead this wild, monthly game into 2020. Bring a nonperishable food item, and in return you’ll receive more cards to play with!