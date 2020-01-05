5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (1/24)

FRIDAY, Jan. 24

WhiskerMania 5 Pre-Party and World Soul Patch & Fancy Hat Championship

Gravely Brewing Co.

No cover | 6 p.m.

Before Saturday’s Whiskermania facial hair competition, there’s another face-off of furry faces to enjoy: the first ever World Soul Patch & Fancy Hat Championship. Both real and fake soul patches are allowed, but competitors must wear a fancy hat, defined as “many things to many people”: a Derby hat, perhaps, or a vintage fedora. This event also serves as a pre-party to the rest of the weekend’s festivities, with socialization, beer and sustenance from Mayan Street Food available for purchase.

Poets & Painters: Spoken Word and Art Edition

Kula Gallery

$10 | 7-11 p.m.

This reoccurring event, hosted by poet Robin G, is an evening of art: Listen to storytellers and spoken word artists perform while participating in a guided canvas painting. A cash bar and refreshments are available and DJ K-Karm will provide the music.

SATURDAY, Jan. 25

Rock Swap and Lithic Art Show

Bernheim Arboretum & Research Forest

$10 admission donation | 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Take a trip back to the Stone Age and learn the practice of flint knapping (crafting tools out of rocks) from regional artisans and rock enthusiasts. Also, browse through prehistoric artifacts, buy modern replicas and participate in other primitive arts and crafts.

Advertisement

Quality Cable’s Last Show

Rockerbuilt

$3 pre-sale, $10 day-of | 8-11 p.m.

Quality Cable is calling it quits just as the indie rock band’s reputation was growing. Its longevity was never certain, by nature of it being formed by UofL music students, and now, its members are preparing for graduation, with guitarist Andrew Ramsey leaving for Poland. Before they’re scattered throughout the world, they’re playing one last show alongside The Last Origin (psych-rock) and The Captain The Ship (folk and indie)

SUNDAY, Jan. 26

First Annual Asian Lunar New Year Celebration

Buddha Blessed Temple

Free | 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Louisville’s new Buddhist temple is celebrating its first Lunar New Year: 2020, the year of the rat. Enjoy complimentary vegetarian food and lion, flower and children’s dragon dancing. This is also a chance to connect with Louisville’s Asian community and learn about dharma and meditation.