5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (1/10)

FRIDAY, Jan. 10

LO Over Ice

Fête de Noël Winter Holiday Festival & Ice Skating Rink

Free ($12-$9 to skate) | 8-11 p.m.

While singer-songwriter Gabriel Kahane performs inside Old Forester’s Paristown Hall with the Louisville Orchestra, the show will be broadcast outside, too — above the pop-up Fête de Noël ice skating rink. If it ends up raining, the skating rink will be open for the rest of the weekend before it closes for the season.

Resurgence: A Night of Black Art

Tim Faulkner Gallery

$10 | 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Enjoy an evening of visual art and live music, which, as the name indicates, is all by black artists. The Jesse Lees, Producing A Kind Generation (PAKG) and Quinnette will provide the tunes, which you can enjoy while viewing the work of Derek King Jr., Zainah Ali, The Art of Kacy and Sketch Basel Bib. All proceeds from the $10 cover go back to the artists. This is a 21-plus event, and yes, there will be a bar.

SATURDAY, Jan. 11

Silent Disco Yoga

Louisville Slugger Field Hall of Fame

$20 | 6-8 p.m.

There’s no boring background music at this yoga class. Instead, participants are given headphones playing a live DJ set by Sam Sneed, as well as the instructions of Exhale Yoga teachers (who will be there, leading the flow). After an invigorating, 60-minute sesh, students are invited to enjoy a post-practice beverage (alcoholic or not) from Angel’s Envy. Everything is provided except for your mat, and make sure to bring your ID.

Improv 502 Presents: The Dramatically Improvised Play

The Bard’s Town

$10 | 8-10 p.m.

Improv isn’t just about laughs (although this show promises to contain a few). Improv 502 promises to show off its dramatic side with a two-act improvised play, based off of audience suggestions.

SUNDAY, Jan. 12

Meditation with Cats

Lucky Cat Café & Lounge

Donation-based | 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Unless you have allergies, meditating in a cozy cat house seems like a shortcut to nirvana. This 60-minute, beginners, candlelit session is followed by 30 minutes of kitty playtime and tea drinking. Registration is required, and this event is for those age 16 and up.