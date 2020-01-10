10 Things To Do Under $5 This Week In Louisville (1/6)

MONDAY, Jan. 6

‘Below the Line’ and Music

Tim Faulkner Gallery

Free | 6:30-9:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.-midnight

Two events in one night! The evening kicks off with Below the Line, a monthly showing of local film. January’s edition features four shorts from different filmmakers, as well as a live table read of a script from Eliot Brown. At 9:30 p.m., chip in a donation to enjoy a different art form: live music and spoken word from Animals Have Animals, Nalani Proctor (indie folk from Iowa) and Kirsten Peckham.

TUESDAY, Jan. 7

Rope Night

PRIDE bar + lounge

Free | 7-10 p.m.

Whether you’re curious about rope play or an experienced participant who wants some tips and/or practice, this event, from the Kentucky Leather Brotherhood is for you: a safe, public way to learn more. Rope nights are for everyone over the age of 21 “regardless of sex, gender, political affiliation, or state of residence.”

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 8

Parents Pint Out!

Logan Street Market

No cover | 6 p.m.

Grab a beer with fellow parents at Logan Street Market’s Wild Hops bar (or wine and/or a cocktail at The Breeze) and let the kids play in the public market’s Kids Korral where there will eco-friendly crafts, including origami and paper bag puppets. This is the second installment of what is now a weekly meetup.

‘Anton LaVey: Into the Devil’s Den’

Art Sanctuary

Free | 6-9 p.m.

This new documentary tells the story of Anton LaVey, the creator of the Church of Satan, through interviews with those who knew him personally. Far from being a “devil worshipper,” LaVey’s religion was actually atheistic, and he preached the importance of indulging in life’s pleasures while still following the law and refraining from hurting others. This 18-plus showing is free, but donations are appreciated.

Vinyl Riot

Mag Bar

No cover | 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Bring your favorite record, and Mag Bar will play one side for the bar – and you just might win a prize for your good taste. All genres are welcome.

THURSDAY, Jan. 9

‘2020: The Vision of The Hindsight’

Mellwood Art Center | 1860 Mellwood Ave. | 6-8 p.m.

This is artist Rebecca Aldammad’s first show upon returning to Louisville from an intense artist in residency program in London. “My intention is to show a glimpse into the subconscious mind, focusing on dreams, memories, thoughts and the distorted process of the retrieval and creation of the them,” she said. Aldammad also will show a series of photographs from the past year documenting her artistic process. Snacks and refreshments were be available. The show hangs until Feb. 21.

Oh! You Pretty Things: A Celebration of David Bowie

theMerryWeather

No cover | 7 p.m.-2 a.m.

Celebrate the life and work of David Bowie with a themed celebration on the day between his day of birth and death, which occurred in 2016. There will be Bowie karaoke (with prizes), costumes, a showing of “Labyrinth” beginning at 7 p.m. and specialty cocktails.

Dub Peveau / Lavender Ray / Blossom Hall

Kaiju

$5 | 9 p.m.-midnight

Prepare for vocal harmonies and wistful lyrics with ambient music from Arkansas in the form of Dub Peveau and Blossom Hall’s garage pop from Cincinnati — joining Lavender Ray, who creates “sad pisces music” out of Louisville.

FRIDAY, Jan. 10

Quality Cable / BrothaJosh and The Quickness / The Frog Brothers / Couch Cadet

Rockerbuilt

$1.29 | 8 p.m.

BrothaJosh and The Quickness bring their indie soul from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, joining mucho local talent, including Quality Cable (indie pop), The Frog Brothers (psychedelic math rock) and Couch Cadet (indie rock).

Onesie Party

Play

Free (until 10 p.m.) | 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

Strip out of those work clothes and slip into something a little more comfortable (the only answer is a onesie) for this Friday night party. Prizes go to the best onesie.