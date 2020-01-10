10 Things To Do Under $5 This Week In Louisville (1/27)

MONDAY, Jan. 27

Tapestry Weaving Workshop

South Central Regional Library

Free | 6-7 p.m.

Two weeks ago you learned circle weaving. This week, artist-in-residence Michelle K. Amos teaches how to create a tapestry on a lap loom. Each participant will design their own and take it home. Ages 7 and up are welcome. To register, call 964-3515.

Sacred Resistance

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church

Free | 7-8:30 p.m.

The Interfaith Coalition for Immigrant Justice gives an update on local U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity, as well as advice on how to build a sanctuary network. The ICIJ is a network of diverse Louisville faith communities dedicated to helping immigrants and refugees in Louisville.

Cupcake Bake Off

ShopBar

No cover | 7 p.m.

The contestants for this cupcake bake off have already signed up, so your oh-so-difficult job is to eat their delicious creations. A specially-selected panel will judge the submissions and reward a cash prize and trophy to the best. Wash down your dessert with drink specials.

Dungeons & Dragons & Comedians & Swamp People

Kaiju

No cover | 9-10:30 p.m.

Watching your boyfriend play video games = boring. Watching comedians play Dungeons & Dragons = endless entertainment. This time, your favorite Kaiju denizens role play as famous movie cops tracking down the “ever elusive” Floridaman.

TUESDAY, Jan. 28

Pioneers of the Court: Sandra Day O’Connor & Ruth Bader Ginsburg

UofL, Ekstrom Library, Chao Auditorium

Free | 6-7 p.m.

Boooo, Mitch McConnell! But the center bearing his name at UofL brings in some great programs. This is one. Dr. Barbara Perry will examine the professional and personal paths that led Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg to the U.S. Supreme Court, how they shaped it and what impact they have had on its decisions. Perry is a professor and director of Presidential Studies at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center. She is a former judicial fellow at the U.S. Supreme Court and researcher for Chief Justice William Rehnquist. Seating is on a first-come basis.

THURSDAY, Jan. 30

Homeless Street Count

Hotel Louisville

Free | 4:15-6:30 a.m.

Help the Louisville Homeless Coalition put together its annual count of people sleeping outdoors (which helps identify need and tailor outreach). A warm breakfast will follow. Volunteers must attend a Wednesday training session, also at Hotel Louisville, from 6 to 7 p.m.

The Secret Dimension

Surface Noise

Free or donation-based | 7-9 p.m.

Musician Jonathan Wood so impressed Surface Noise’s management that it has granted him a six-month residency and this new, monthly music show. “Wood’s live shows flow organically from Moog-driven improvisations to traditional Appalachian ballads,” organizers say. For January, he’ll be joined by another musical Jon, known for his experimental noise project, Noiseman433, for which Jon Silpayamanant uses live electronics, amplified sheet metal, found objects and the cello to create his work.

FRIDAY, Jan. 31

Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy and Friends

Guestroom Records

No cover | 7-9 p.m.

LEO Music Editor Scott Recker called Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy’s 2019 album “I Have Made A Place,” “hopeful in honest and striking ways.” Now, Will Oldham (Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy’s real name), is releasing his latest work on streaming services, and Guestroom Records is celebrating with a performance from Oldham and other musicians. His discography will be for sale, and Oldham will be signing copies after. Entrance is first-come, first-served, and the shop will be shut down between 6 and 6:30 p.m. so that a line can form.

18th Annual International Fashion Show: The Golden Hour

UofL, Student Activities Center, SAC Ballroom

$7 | 7-10 p.m.

Experience cultures from around the world in this global showcase of international fashion and dance, featuring outfits and performances from student designers and dancers. The theme this year is “The Golden Hour,” about the beauty within, inspired by the time of the day “before sunset where the entire skyline seems to glow,” and the light touches everyone.

Erotic Poetry Night

The Limbo

No cover | 8-10 p.m.

You’re not going to hear poems like these at your typical open mic night. Local poets, including V. Leon and Megan Pillow drop some PG-13 language at this erotic poetry night also featuring musical entertainment. Your host is the Headmistress of the Limbo’s Titty Tiki Tuesdays, Ethel Loveless.