10 Things To Do Under $5 This Week In Louisville (1/13)

MONDAY, Jan. 13

Weaving in the Round Workshop

South Central Regional Library

Free | 6-7 p.m.

Learn a new skill this decade! Fiber artist Michelle K. Amos will teach you how to weave using a round loom. You’ll create your own piece to take home. This event is for ages 5 and up.

TUESDAY, Jan. 14

Movie Night: ‘Deathly Hallows’

Great Flood Brewing Co.

No cover | 4-10 p.m.

Watch Part One and Part Two of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” in a mini, movie marathon starting at 4 p.m. (with the second film beginning at 7). There will be free snacks at Great Flood’s bar all day long.

KMAC Poetry Slam

KMAC Museum

Free ($7 to perform) | 7-9 p.m.

Local poets speak their truth aloud in this poetry slam competition hosted by Lance G. Newman II. Slammers pay $7 to compete before a panel of judges (and you) for bragging rights.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 15

‘Women in Space’: A Screening of the First All-Woman Spacewalk

V-Grits

No cover | 6-10 p.m.

2020 is the year of celebrating women, or so declare the majority-female owners of V-Grits and False Idol Independent Brewers. They’re hosting an all-ages showing of the first spacewalk of an all-women team, executed by NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Kristina Koch last October. In addition to cheering on two pioneers, there will be space beer (made with vegan, edible glitter), food specials, free NASA stickers and a giveaway of a Women of NASA Lego Set.

Games on Tap

Great Flood Brewing Co.

No cover | 6:30-11 p.m.

You can bring a board game from home for this regular brewery-based meetup, but there will be over 50 to choose from there, including the classics such as Monopoly and modern favorites such as Codenames.

THURSDAY, Jan. 16

Black Girl Magic

Frazier History Museum

Free | 5:30-7 p.m.

This panel will talk “identity, voice and the contributions of those often left out of history lessons” just as Jefferson County Public Schools plans to launch its first Females of Color Steam Academy. Speakers are Principal Ronda Cosby, LEO columnist, poet and author Hannah L. Drake, JCPS Diversity Chief John Marshall and JCPS Chief of Communications Renee Murphy. Carol Mattingly will also be attending to talk about her research on local African American suffragists.

An Opening In The Wall: Urban Galleries Of The Street Art Movement

Carnegie Center for Art and History

Free | 6-7 p.m.

Street art is an integral part of a community’s identity (unfortunately, illegal graffiti art included). Art historian Catherin Gordon, an expert in street art and Latin American history, leads this discussion on street art, in conjunction with “OSRS Presents… Marks on Society,” an exhibition by Often Seen Rarely Spoken, a Louisville art and design collective. The event is free but registration is required.

Literary Trivia

Against the Grain Brewery & Smokehouse

No cover | 7-9 p.m.

If you’re an avid reader, this is the moment you’ve been training for: a chance to showcase your literary knowledge with a trivia event sponsored by the Louisville Free Public Library’s adult winter reading program, Books & Brews 502. If you don’t do as well as you thought you would, start studying up for next time with a visit to LFPL’s pop-up library, which will be on site starting at 6 p.m.

The Office Trivia and Costume Contest

World of Beer

No cover | 7-9 p.m.

In the inspirational words of Michael Scott (Wayne Gretsky), “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take,” and this is a shot you’re not going to want to miss, so you should probably take it. Dress up as your favorite “The Office” character and bring your encyclopedic knowledge to crush this trivia tournament. Watch out for drink specials and gift card prizes. Those who come in costume will be given a chance to win an extra something-something.

The Ego Trippers / Aon Brasi / Pocari Sweater

Kaiju

$5 | 8 p.m.-midnight

Don’t wait until the weekend to enjoy local music, because The Ego Trippers (garage rock), Pocari Sweater (“twangy alternative rock”) and Aon Brasi aren’t waiting to bring it to you.