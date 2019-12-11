Record Review: Wax Fang — ‘Repetition’

With Repetition, Wax Fang looks backward to move forward. The four-song EP is a collection of older songs that, for one reason or another, did not fit on prior releases. The cinematic scope of Wax Fang has historically skewed to unique narratives, and the exclusion of certain tracks makes sense when you have as much artistic direction as they do. Each song here is a vignette, from the prog-pop of “California” to the Ennio Morricone-esque saunter of “Dusk.” “Running in Circles” examines the memories we share versus the realities we live. On Repetition, Wax Fang veers from their most bombastic to the cool restrain that they’ve developed over their long and storied career. —Syd Bishop

