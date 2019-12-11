Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best and Most Absurd

Rose + Thorn : It Ought To Be A Crime

Read the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting’s “Prosecution Declined” and listen to the podcast, which report that: “ … LMPD brings almost every rape case to a prosecutor to decide whether to make an arrest — sometimes before they’ve done much investigating. If prosecutors decline the case, the police clear it ‘by exception.’ LMPD cleared three times as many 2017 rape cases ‘by exception’ than they did by arrest. … LMPD closes nearly half of all rape cases by exception and arrests fewer suspects than the national average.” If that is not egregious enough, note how the police spokesperson — a former Courier Journal police reporter! — blames the media for the relative low number of reported rapes in Louisville. “Police are pitted as people who don’t care and portrayed as people who don’t care, and I think that is a big part of it,” Jessie Halladay said. “Stories like this will make it more difficult for women to come forward because they won’t trust police. Because cases like this are difficult to prosecute.” How about: Women won’t trust the police because, as the story shows, the police aren’t doing their jobs.

Rose + Thorn : One Park Tower

It looks like One Park will be approved for Grinstead Drive and Lexington Road. Councilman Bill Hollander voted for it for all the right reasons: It is a good use for an under-used lot. But he also said developers should not have proposed a three-tower design that was not going to be built. “There is simply no benefit in advancing that kind of proposal. The harm to the public, including twelve ‘charettes’ that were non-collaborative and in which private citizens were disrespected, was significant.” Hollander also called out the chamber of (its own) commerce: “Attempts to influence the process, by Greater Louisville, Inc. after the record was closed, and by the developer’s attorney to me after the case had been filed but before a public hearing, were inappropriate and unhelpful.”

Thorn + Absurd : Waaaaah!

Again and again, Gov.-reject Matt “Bellend*” Bevin claims voter fraud. He was on radio stations last week accusing Democrats of “harvesting votes” in “urban” areas. Harvesting can be a tool for cheating with paper absentee ballots. Again, Bevin offered no proof. If he were right, then why did every Republican on the ticket win enough votes to be governor? *(Look it up.)