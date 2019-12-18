Photos from the impeachment rally outside of Louisville Metro Hall

Braving freezing temperatures, nearly 200 people rallied Tuesday night outside of Louisville Metro Hall to support lawmakers who will vote on whether to impeach President Trump. The rally was one of hundreds across the nation on the eve of the scheduled impeachment vote in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. The House is expected to impeach Trump and then send the artiicles of impeachment to U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell for a trial in the Senate. Among those speaking at the rally were Marc Murphy, The Courier Journal’s editorial cartoonist; Ricky L. Jones, a UofL professor; Aaron Yarmuth, executive editor of LEO; and Mike Broihier, a Democratic candidate who wants to challenge McConnell.

