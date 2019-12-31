You can’t buy our love

Impeached President Donald Trump’s relationship with America is like that of an abusive spouse (Trump) whose few redeemable qualities (at least in the eyes of some) persuade the abused (his supporters) to overlook his immorality and verbal abuse and stick with him.

Sound familiar, Kentucky?

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell has been abusing Kentucky voters for decades. Now, it’s time to kick him out.

The abuser analogy was made by Christianity Today Editor-In-Chief Mark Galli in an interview with NPR about his recent editorial “Trump Should Be Removed from Office.”

“It’s like a wife who has a husband who’s verbally abusive, but he’s still a good provider … ” Galli said. “She might put up with that and say, ‘On the one hand, yeah, he’s got a bad temper. On the other hand, he’s a great dad and he’s a good provider.’”

Galli could have been talking about McConnell, especially now as he campaigns for a seventh term in the Senate.

McConnell is trying to woo us — we abused Kentuckians — by taking credit for securing hundreds of millions of dollars for Kentucky. This led The Hill to say: “McConnell flexes re-election muscle with $1B gift for Kentucky.”

“I’m proud to use my position as Senate majority leader to put Kentucky’s priorities at the center of the national agenda,” McConnell said in a press release.

To wit:

$410 million for the new Veteran Affairs Administration hospital; $25 million for the “War on Asian Carp”; $66 million for a high-tech agricultural research facility at UK. There’s money for the hemp industry and combating drug abuse and the opioid crisis. There’s something for coal miners for protecting pensions and health benefits. There’s $314 million more for cleanup of the former Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant — a project that’s been going on for years and years.

These are all great things for Kentucky.

McConnell is relying on at least half of Kentucky voters will stick with him because 1) only he can watch out for us in the Senate, and 2) that we will ignore his immoral destruction of our institutions and democratic traditions.

The only-him argument is provably false.

Take the $410 million for a new VA hospital.

The VA asked Congress — not McConnell alone — for the funding. The U.S. House Appropriations Committee approved the request and, along with the rest of the spending bill, passed the House with only Democratic votes.

McConnell may argue that he battled for the funding in the Senate, but to say the he is responsible for the funding is a lie. The VA announced plans to replace the hospital in 2006, with the first funds appropriated in 2008. McConnell is feigning urgency to suggest that the hospital would not have been built without him.

“Hey Kentucky,” he tells us, “you want food on the table? I’m bringing home bacon.”

At what point is bacon not worth the abuse?

McConnell continues to pack courts, obstruct legislation and use his power to cement GOP control and his position as majority leader.

McConnell has set precedents for the Senate, such as: 1) No U.S. Supreme Court nominees will be considered in an election year, 2) the Senate may work with an impeached president to assure his acquittal, and 3) the Senate shall obstruct any legislation if the president or House is controlled by the opposite party.

McConnell will cite the “will of the voter” for ends justifying means when it works in his favor and hide behind “the will of a Republican-controlled Senate” when it doesn’t.

Galli’s column describes how Trump’s blatantly corrupt misconduct is degrading our institutions and why Trump needs to be removed either by the Senate or voters.

Throughout his column, McConnell’s name could be used interchangeably with Trump’s.

Like this:

“The impeachment hearings have illuminated [McConnell’s] moral deficiencies for all to see. This damages the institution of the [Senate], damages the reputation of our country, and damages both the spirit and the future of our people. None of [McConnell’s] positives can balance the moral and political danger we face under a leader of such grossly immoral character.”

Better yet, instead of Twitter, cite McConnell’s taking credit for bringing Kentucky federal tax dollars: “[McConnell’s statement] alone — with its habitual string of mischaracterizations, lies, and slanders — is a near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused.”

McConnell is morally bankrupt. But he knows how to use his position and platform to deceive Kentucky voters.

We need to realize when his brand of bacon isn’t enough, and when it’s time to kick him out of the house. •