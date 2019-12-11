American Aquarium and two other concerts to catch this week

Crave On, Charles Rivera, Shutaro Noguchi

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Kaiju

Through thick experimental folk that is atmospheric and a bit ominous, Crave On is reminiscent of early The Velvet Underground or The War On Drugs, especially with the steady, direct vocal work. Composer Charles Rivera creates avant-garde jazz that could be the cinematic score to a clever dark thriller. Shutaro Noguchi’s psychedelic indie juxtaposes versatile guitar work and airy vocals with surrounding sounds that build intensity and depth.

<a href="http://craveon.bandcamp.com/album/ace-on-the-outspeaker">Ace on the Outspeaker by Crave On</a>

White Woolly, The Ego Trippers, Glob

Saturday, Dec. 14

Zanzabar

With surf-infused garage rock, White Woolly makes swirling, hook-heavy songs that skate around the edges of punk. The Ego Trippers’ high-energy, no-frills, yet cleverly-structured style values raw power and an addictive catchiness. Using massive waves of heavy distortion, Glob’s version of punk is booming and visceral, although smart, poetic, existential lyrics are just beneath the surface.

Advertisement

<a href="http://whitewoolly.bandcamp.com/album/trois">Trois by White Woolly</a>

American Aquarium

Zanzabar

Sunday, Dec. 15

Singer-songwriter B.J. Barham has guided American Aquarium through several stages, from the angst-ridden, hard-living stories in the beginning to the current, politically-informed contemplative songs. But, one thing has been consistent through the last decade and a half, which is that the alt-country band has been a well-oiled touring machine, known for explosive shows.