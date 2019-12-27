5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (12/27)

Friday, Dec. 27

2019 Fête de Noël Winter Holiday Festival & Ice Skating Rink

Paristown – Imagine a Place

Prices vary | 4-11 p.m.

OK, the weather is not particularly wintery, but… ice skating! This new, 100-foot-by-50-foot outdoor ice skating rink is real ice. Tickets are $12 per person for each 60-minute skate session including skate rental. Bring your own skates and enjoy 60 minutes for only $9. And, there is a concession stand for all of your adult drinking needs.

Saturday, Dec. 28

Kwanzaa Celebration

Roots101: African American Museum

11 a.m.-3 p.m. | Free

Kwanzaa is a holiday to be appreciated and celebrated by all. While it was created, in part, for African Americans to celebrate and connect with African heritage and culture, it’s important that everyone recognizes and celebrates African cultural and historical heritage. In fact, modern Kwanzaa is intended to be a holiday celebration in addition — not alternative — to other religious holidays. In this spirit, Roots 101 African American Museum is opening its doors to the entire community. There will be traditional African dance and drumming, Zawadi Kids Crafting Corner, Ujamma Black Businesses Market, other activities and presentations, door prizes and soul food dishes from around the world. There will also be a lighting of the Kinara, in honor of African ancestors.

ShopBar’s Not NYE Dance Party!

ShopBar

$10 cover | 7 p.m.

The little bar that could knows NYE is filled with all the events, so it wants to give all y’all something to do beforehand. A warmup, perhaps. It is hosting a dance party with VHS or Beta’s singer/guitarist Craig Pfunder and friends supplying the tunes! Cover will be $10 and include a free drink. Its tasty food truck will be open.

Dirty Soul Party With Kim Sorise And Soul Food by Eric Morris

theMerryWeather

No cover | 8 p.m.

Not to be outdone, theMerryWeather has brought back its Dirty Soul Party with Kim Sorise. And… Eric Morris, chef of the former Gospel Bird and Hull and Highwater, will be making delicious food starting at 8 p.m. Music begins at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Meet the Paleontologist — How Fossils Form

Falls of the Ohio State Park

Free | 3-4 p.m.

You probably know someone who is old enough to be a fossil. That is not what this is about. Meet real paleontologist Alan Goldstein, who will pull different fossils from the park collections and discuss how fossils form, what’s easy to preserve and what is not.