5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (12/20)

FRIDAY, Dec. 20

Wine and Christmas Cookies

Vines Wine Bar & Spirit Shop

No cover | 6-11 p.m.

If you think you’re already done with Christmas cookies for the season, what about with wine? Yeah, we know we’ve got you now. Vines Wine Bar & Spirit Shop will be pairing your holiday favorites (chocolate chip, ginger spice, butter cookie and more) with the ideal vino.

A Celebration of Winter

St. Boniface Catholic Church

$2-$10 | 7:30 p.m.

The Kentucky Chamber Orchestra comes to Louisville to perform truly classic holiday music in the elaborate chambers of St. Boniface Catholic Church. It’ll present works from Antonio Vivaldi, Johann Sebastian Bach, Felix Mendelssohn, Gabriel Fauré and more.

SATURDAY, Dec. 21

Winter Star Stories and Sky Watch

Bernheim Arboretum & Research Forest

$12, nonmembers; $10, members | 5:30-7:30 p.m.

There’s something wonderful about being outdoors in winter weather. Sure, the cold can be miserable, but it’s nice to have nature to yourself when almost everyone else is indoors binging Netflix or what have you. At this Sky Watch, the Louisville Astronomical Society and Bernheim’s volunteer naturalists will guide you on a journey across the night sky with provided telescopes. If overcast, they’ll present a virtual astronomy program inside the Garden Pavilion. Registration and payment are due on Friday by 4 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling 955-8512.

Holiday Edition: Snow White and the Seven Drag Queens

Play Louisville

$20-$25 | 7:30-9:30 p.m.

After a successful Louisville show in October, this Chicago-born hit parody of “Snow White” is coming back to Derby City, this time with a holiday twist to the script. Louisville Playmates Gilda Wabbit and Karmen Kazzi join Illinois talent for this “high speed’ musical event.

SUNDAY, Dec. 22

Christkindlmarkt

theMerryWeather

No cover | 6-9 p.m.

An annual Christkindlmarkt is something Louisville is missing, so we’re psyched that theMerryWeather is putting on one of its own, with hot, mulled Glüwein and vendors for holiday trinkets — just like how it’s done in Chicago or Cincinnati, only on a smaller scale. There will be music from Cat Casual’s Sunday Country Cult and seven booths for purchasing presents and food, including Vug Jewels and Lanesbys Vintage. The Christkindlmarkt starts on Saturday — same time — with music from Boom Pah Pah.