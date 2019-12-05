5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (12/13)

SATURDAY, Dec. 14

The Flea Off Market Holiday Pop-up

Logan Street Market

Free | 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

It’s a special Flea Off Market: the last of the year, held on the second to last weekend for Christmas shopping and outside of the new Logan Street Market, which is also loaded with local vendors waiting to sell you last-minute presents. Don’t worry about the cold, because there will be overhead heaters and warm, holiday cocktails, as well as craft beer and holiday music to heat up your soul. And, you can always take refuge inside Logan Street where you’ll find coffee, restaurants and, if the cold never bothered you anyway, ice cream. The market, featuring 40 vendors selling homemade goods, records and more, continues into Sunday.

Cradles of Christ Nativity Display

St. Patrick Catholic Church, Schindler Hall

$5 per person, $20 per family | Noon-7 p.m.

No matter your stance on that whole religion thing, it’s always nice to support a good cause, and all proceeds from this event go to Water with Blessings, which provides water filters to mothers in other countries who don’t have that kind of access, which they can then use to provide clean water for other families in their community. Plus, it’s a chance to see over 300 nativity scenes loaned from countries around the world. Take part in a silent auction, snack on refreshments and enjoy live music, too. This event continues on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pajamas & Beer

Holsopple Brewing

No cover | 2-11 p.m.

We know you don’t want to change out of your PJs on Saturday — so don’t. Come to Holsopple Brewing instead, where you can stay cozy while drinking beer and watching family-friendly holiday movies. Starting at 5 p.m., Chuck’s on A Roll Gourmet Egg Rolls will start serving special breakfast rolls.

SUNDAY, Dec. 15

The Third Annual Sketchies

Kaiju

$10 | 8:30-10 p.m.

After a year of monthly sketch comedy shows, Sketchy Stuff has the results: The 10 best sketches of 2019 (and their third season)! The crew will be performing them all at this year-end event (which also takes place on Saturday — same time). If you go to one show, go to this one. It just might be their funniest of the decade.

‘Elf’ Showing

The Louisville Palace

$8 | 7:30 p.m.

If you’re going to see “Elf” for the millionth time, you might as well do it in The Louisville Palace’s grand, 2,800-seat theater. This is the third film in The Palace’s 2019 Holiday Movie Series. Catch “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on Dec. 22 and “Die Hard” (it’s a Christmas movie!) on Dec. 23.