5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (12/06)

FRIDAY, Dec. 6

Bookstock: Meet the World’s Finest Spirits Writers

Copper & Kings Distillery

$15 | 6-10 p.m.

Sixteen of what are promised to be the “world’s finest” spirits and cocktail writers are coming to Louisville for two days of enlightening talks (and, of course, some drinking, too). On Friday, your ticket nets you a free cocktail and three presentations, including one on “The Ultimate North American Whisk(e)y” with Fred Minnick, a Wall Street Journal writer/spirits judge and Davin De Kergommeaux, an expert who has been aging his knowledge for two decades. On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can meet the authors for free, as well as buy their books and watch more discussions, including one on “The 10 Most Important Cocktails & Spirits Books of All Time” with celebrated mixologist Jim Meehan and Noah Rothbaum, chief cocktail correspondent for The Daily Beast.

Rocket 808 / The Shitdels / The Archaeas / The Kids Born Wrong

Rockerbuilt

$5 | 8 p.m.-midnight

This year, Rockerbuilt Studios has established itself as more than just a hub for metalworkers, blacksmiths and other artisans, but also as an occasional small music venue for independent artists from Louisville and beyond. This weekend, it brings Rocket 808 (Suicide meets Link Wray) and The Shitdels (garage/psych) from Texas and Tennessee, respectively, and get ready for The Archaeas (punk/psych) and The Kids Born Wrong (nasty ass rock ’n’ roll) from Louisville.

SATURDAY, Dec. 7

Christmastide, 1816

Locust Grove

Prices vary | Noon-7 p.m.

Experience Christmas as it would have been in 1816 for the Croghan family. At Locust Grove, “First Person Interpreters” will transport you to a merry holiday party with music and dancing. Tour the hearth kitchen to see the meal being made and check in with historic artisans who will be selling their creations. You can also expect children’s activities, a book sale and refreshments.

Winter Woods Spectacular

Iroquois Park

$25-$75 | 6-10 p.m.

From the team that brought you the Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular comes another magical journey through the woods of Iroquois Park, this time done by car instead of foot. You’ll be guided through the trees with millions of lights, artistry and sounds — like your traditional, community Christmas lights event, updated. It’s $25 per car/SUV/minivan and $75 if you come in a passenger van or RV. The Woods are open every night through Dec. 31.

SUNDAY, Dec. 8

The Flea Off Market Holiday Bazaar & Gift Sale

Kentucky International Convention Center

No cover | 11-5 p.m.

The Flea Off Market organizers always have a good array of local artisans, food and activities at its many events throughout the year, so you know they have to step it up for the holiday season. And step it up they do. This is probably the biggest holiday market you’ll have the pleasure of attending this season, with over 200 vendors selling antiques, crafts, art, records, pottery, jewelry, knitwear, leatherwork and even wands. Santa will be there, too, as well as live entertainers. The bazaar opens on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.