10 Things To Do Under $5 This Week In Louisville (12/23)

MONDAY, Dec. 23

Emily & JC’s Chinese Take Out Pop-Up

theMerryWeather

No cover | 5 p.m.-2 a.m.

Chinese food on Christmas is a delightfully secular holiday tradition, and we salute theMerryWeather for recognizing that. All proceeds from this untraditional traditional feast go to the Home of the Innocents. Stick around for eggnog and holiday movies: “Die Hard” at 5:30 p.m., “Home Alone” at 8, and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and “Scrooged” until 2 a.m.-ish.

13th Annual Christmas Bambi Walk

The Bambi Bar

Free to participate | 6:30 p.m.

The Bambi Walk is a Louisville holiday tradition: an informal pub crawl that starts at The Bambi Bar and makes its way along Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue, with stops at every bar along the way. Go to them all (if that’s even possible), skip around or just conquer as many as you can. Whether or not there’s a cover depends on the bar, but organizers say there won’t likely to be many, if at all, on a Monday. Other traditions are wearing the ugliest Christmas sweater you can find in your Grandma’s closet and singing Christmas songs all the way.

13th Annual Double Eve

Barbarella

$5 until 11 p.m. ($10 after) | 9:30 p.m.

Double Eve started as an intimate holiday party in a basement, but for the past 13 years, it’s been a full-fledged blowout at Barbarella. This year, there will be music on all three floors of the bar: bands, SHITFIRE, Pocari Sweater and Buddy Crime on the first; DJ Springbreak Forever on the second; and karaoke on the third. Pick your flavor of entertainment and enjoy an evening out before Christmas!

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 25

Christmas Volunteering

Multiple locations

Prices and times vary

Spend your Christmas making it a good holiday for others with Re:Center Ministries’ Annual Christmas for the Homeless and Hip Hop Cares’ Christmas Day Outreach Dinner. Re:Center (formerly Louisville Rescue Mission) is looking for only food donations at this time for their special brunch for homeless women and children (see event page for sign-ups). Hip Hop Cares is seeking food, beverages, food serving supplies, Christmas cards and presents, decorations, chairs and volunteers for its 2 p.m. meal for Louisville’s homeless community, as well as those just willing to sing holiday songs and have a good time with their neighbors.

THURSDAY, Dec. 26

RCDC Annual Community Kwanzaa Celebration

Immaculate Heart of Mary Church

Free | 5-8 p.m.

Kwanzaa is a multi-day celebration of African heritage created in America and based around seven principles, which include unity (umoja) and purpose (nia), among others. The River City Drum Corp Cultural Arts Institute is recognizing the holiday with storytelling, African drumming and children’s activities.

Light Up Logan Street

Logan Street Market

Free | 6:45-8 p.m.

Keneseth Israel Congregation is hosting a Hanukah candle lighting with appetizers from Cold Smoke Bagels. Afterward, explore the Logan Street Market’s many businesses and restaurants.

Side-Eye Hippo

Jimmy Can’t Dance

No cover | 9 p.m.-midnight

Keep the merriment from Christmas going with an evening of electric groove jazz from the Side-Eye Hippo trio.

FRIDAY, Dec. 27

Model Train Show

Southwest Regional Library

Free | 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The K&I Railroad Club has returned to the library to present its fanciful model train show. Take the kids, teens, grandpa — everyone!

OSRS Presents…Marks On Society

Carnegie Center For Art & History

Free | 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Graffiti gets a bad rap, understandably. Most people see it as an illegal activity that defaces buildings and trains. But there is also art graffiti, done legally with creative integrity. Often Seen Rarely Spoken (OSRS) belongs to the latter group. The Louisville collective consists of Jacob Duncan, Jeremy Lewis, Ian Muldoon and Max Thomas. With this exhibition, they bring graffiti off the streets to the museum walls along with its history, terms and culture.

Tyler Jackson’s Post-Christmas/Pre-New Year Comedy Spectacular

Kaiju

Free | 8-10 p.m.

Holidays means a flood of Louisville’s lost talent (musicians, actors, etc.) returning to their hometown, and Kaiju will be hosting Louisville-bred comedians from both coasts, as well as some of our faithful, funny buds who have stayed to entertain us here, including Tyler Jackson and Sarah Mowrey from Los Angeles, Lindsay Boling from New York and Sean Smith and Kent Carney from here. Watch out for “fun holiday surprises” from Nathan P. Woodard, Greg Welsh and Jake Reber, too.