10 Things To Do Under $5 This Week In Louisville (12/16)

MONDAY, Dec. 16

Randy Santel at W.W. Cousins

W.W. Cousins

Free | 5:30 p.m.

Randy Santel, a competitive eater and YouTuber with almost 1 million subscribers, is coming to Louisville to take on a customized challenge at W.W. Cousins. Come cheer him on as he devours another monstrosity for his channel.

Metal Monday: Seventh Annual Ugly Sleeveless Christmas Sweater Show

Highlands Tap Room Bar & Grill

No cover | 10 p.m.

It’s a special Metal Monday, one where you can get heavy while wearing an ugly Christmas sweater — sans sleeves, of course, to keep it metal (and there will be a prize for the best outfit). Armed for Apocalypse comes from Portland, Oregon, to play alongside Louisville’s Stagecoach Inferno, which will be selling a 2020 calendar. Bring a canned food item to donate to Dare to Care.

TUESDAY, Dec. 17

Greater Germantown Appreciation Holiday Party

Four Pegs Beer Lounge

No cover | 6-10 p.m.

To thank its customers from the neighborhood and across Louisville, Four Pegs is hosting a holiday party with a free, whole hog roast. Not to your taste? There will be drink and smoked wing specials, too, as well as an ugly Christmas sweater contest with a $50 gift certificate prize.

The Other Years

ShopBar

$5 | 7-8:30 p.m.

Heather Summers and Anna Krippenstapel bring their haunting folk to ShopBar for an evening. It’s ladies night, so there will be a sale in the shop portion of ShopBar, as well as specials on wine, White Claws and wells in the bar half.

Kaijuesdays Year-End Spectacular

Kaiju

Free | 9-11 p.m.

2019 sure has been a lot of laughs. Well, not really, but on Kaijuesdays it has been. The weekly show’s cast of comedians come back for their last show of the decade with special guests, surprises and more.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 18

Psychedelics: Naughty or Nice?

Logan Street Market

Free | 6:30-9 p.m.

This is a casual discussion about psychedelic research, led by John Shealy, a Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies clinical psychologist and CM Montgomery and Gregoree Ellis of Louisville’s Weightless Float Center. Show up early, around 5:30 p.m. for a cocktail hour at Wild Hops Brewery, also located inside the Logan Street Market, with food provided by FOKO.

Beer and Carols!

3rd Turn Brewing

No cover | 7-9 p.m.

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear, and 3rd Turn Brewing is on it. There will be beer, of course, as well as provided songbooks, so no worries about not knowing the lyrics — just bring your thirst and some holiday spirit.

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’: Vince Guaraldi Trio

theMerryWeather

No cover | 8 p.m.-Midnight

Enjoy two play-throughs of the classic “A Charlie Brown Christmas” soundtrack with Michael Grady, Jake Reber and JC Denison, once at 9 p.m. and again at 11. Feel free to sing along while enjoying holiday drink specials and cozying up by the fire (a fake one on the television, anyway ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ ).

THURSDAY, Dec. 19

‘Gone Tomorrow: The Story of Kentucky Ice Climbing’ Film Screening

Gravely Brewing Co.

Free | 6:30-9 p.m.

This documentary follows an oddball group with an unusual hobby: ice climbing in Appalachian Kentucky. But, their routes are literally melting away. Bring a coat to the event to donate to St. Vincent de Paul and receive one raffle ticket to possibly win a Bulleit Bourbon package, a Rab jacket from Quest Outdoors and gift certificates to MountainFit Wellness, Fitness that Fits You and BAREfit Adventure Training.

FRIDAY, Dec. 20

Drag the Halls

Play Louisville

Free entry until 10 p.m. | 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

There’s nothing like spending the holiday with your family — no, not that one. Your Play Mate family! Your favorite drag performers will be dancing to your favorite Christmas songs, a jolly combination to be sure. If you wear holiday attire, you’ll get in free until 10 p.m. Afterward, it’s a $10 cover for 21-plus and $15 for 18 to 20 year olds.