10 Things To Do Under $5 This Week In Louisville (12/09)

MONDAY, Dec. 9

Student Assignment Community Forum

Louisville Urban League

Free | 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Voice your opinion on proposed changes to Jefferson County Public Schools’ student assignment plan, which helps determine where your kids will attend. One idea is to give some students another option if they choose not to attend a magnet school. Learn more about this and other proposals that will affect the future of JCPS.

TUESDAY, Dec. 10

Interfaith Service Remembering Victims of Gun Violence

St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church

Free | 5:30-7:30 p.m.

This interfaith service is in remembrance of all the victims of gun violence this year, whether their deaths were a result of murder, suicide or unintentional shooting. A reception with refreshments takes place at 5:30 p.m., followed by the service. This event is a collaboration between The Office of Multicultural Ministry, Mom’s Demand Action for Gun Sense in American and Louisville’s Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods.

THURSDAY, Dec. 12

Books & Beer: Meet the Authors!

Falls City Brewing Co.

Free | 6-8 p.m.

Two, local authors, D.C. Alexander and one of our own, LEO contributor Kevin Gibson, are coming to Falls City Brewing Co. with copies of their Louisville-centric books. Gibson is the author of “100 Things to Do in Louisville,” as well as at least two other works, and Alexander recently released “Blood in the Bluegrass,” a murder mystery about a talented jockey found dead at Churchill Downs days before the famed Kentucky Derby. Talk with them, maybe pick up a signed book, and, of course, drink some beer!

Christmas Vacation at the Drive-In

Sauerbeck Family Drive-In

Free | 6-9 p.m.

You can’t let the cold keep you away from the drive-in when there are Christmas movies to watch. The Sauerbeck Family Drive-In is showing a classic, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” But, you’ll have to reserve a spot here to go. Do it soon, as this event looks like it’ll be popular.

FRIDAY, Dec. 13

Bob Hower and Ted Wathen Gallery Talk

Louisville Metro Hall

Free | Noon-1 p.m.

Use your lunch break to take a tour of the art on display in the Louisville Mayor’s Gallery. Bob Hower and Ted Wathen are your guides and the creators of the Kentucky Documentary Photographic Project “an ongoing visual history of Kentucky,” which recently rebooted for the third time, capturing life in the state’s 120 counties. Those are the photos you’ll see in this exhibit, running through Jan. 10, 2020.

European Style Holiday Market

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

No cover | 4-10 p.m.

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens is bringing back its European-style holiday market, this time for two weekends, starting this Friday. There will be vendors (potentially selling that Christmas gift you’ve been searching for?), music and traditional drinks and eats.

A Festivus for the Rest of Us

theMerryWeather

No cover | 6 p.m.-2 a.m.

Take a break from all the things we hate about Christmas— commercialism, putting on a jolly face — and celebrate the anti-holiday popularized by “Seinfeld”: Festivus, with its airing of grievances, feats of strength and pole (as opposed to a tree). To celebrate, theMerryWeather is hosting a party with a themed cocktail list, a Mile Wide tap takeover, vegan wings from a Morel’s pop-up and “Seinfeld” trivia, which starts at 10 p.m. and costs $5 to join.

Mixed Feelings XMAS

Public House

No cover | 7 p.m.-midnight

Help christen Against the Grain’s new Highlands pub with a holiday music event, featuring Allison Cross, Gayle King and Laura Ellis (of Billy Goat Strut Revue), as well as holiday mixes from your favorite lofi DJ, Chmbrs. Public House, by Against the Grain, will serve up “unique pub fare” alongside beers you already love (and glug). Public House has replaced Cumberland Brewery, which closed this year after almost two decades in business.

Drag Queens on Ice

Paristown neighborhood

Free | 8-9 p.m.

Watch some of your favorite drag queens from Play — Gilda Wabbit, Karmen Kazzi, Bianca Nicole, Tova Ura Vitch and Breanna Burns — take over a new, pop-up, outdoor ice skating rink in Paristown. Beforehand, the rink will be open to the public ($12 for a one-hour skate session and skate rental), and afterward, head to Play for a free afterparty (mention “Drag Queens on Ice” to get in without paying the cover).

The Curls / Hominy / BCE Devils / Matthew Danger Lippman

Kaiju

$5 | 8-11 p.m.

The Curls, psychedelic art rock from Chicago that once prompted Adrian Belew of The Talking Heads to proclaim “I LIKE IT!”, come to Louisville with Brooklyn “slacker glam” musician Matthew Danger Lippman. Members of local bands Wombo and Ted Tyro join to perform nu electro in two, respective projects of their own: Hominy and BCE Devils.