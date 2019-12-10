10 Things To Do Under $5 This Week In Louisville (12/02)

MONDAY, Dec. 2

Perez vs. Goodwin – A Pop Art & Poetry Dust Up

Revelry Boutique Gallery

Free | 5-7 p.m.

Artist Andy Perez and poet and playwright Idris Goodwin bring together painting and poetry to make a statement on today’s culture and zeitgeist. The event features 10 new paintings by Perez based on Goodwin’s collection of poems titled “Can I Kick It?” LEO critic Alex Roma said the book hews to “breakbeat” poetry, “a term Goodwin coined, a bridge between the written form of poetry and the oral tradition of hip-hop.” He will perform poems that correspond to each of Perez’s paintings. Refreshments will be served with a reception and book signing.

World’s Largest Ugly Sweater Party

Miracle on Market

No cover | 5 p.m.-1 a.m.

Louisville’s Christmas pop-up bar, Miracle on Market (732 E. Market St.), is asking you to go “all out” with hideous holiday wear at this party, featuring Christmas karaoke at 8 p.m. How is this the world’s largest ugly sweater party, you may ask. Well, Miracle has over 90 pop-up bars throughout the world, and it is hoping to break a global record by having its many locations participate.

‘I-VIII: A One Man Show’

Kaiju

$5 (suggested donation) | 7-9:30 p.m.

George Lucas and Disney have spent millions of dollars and over 40 years telling the ‘Star Wars’ saga. Local comedian Sean Keller is going to do it by himself and in two hours. Keller takes you through ‘Star Wars’ Episode I, all the way to Episode VIII (released in 2017), doing everything on his own: the voices for 60-plus characters, the music (parodies of the series’ original scores) and the visuals (projections of original artwork). It’s the perfect refresher before Episode IX, ‘The Rise of Skywalker,’ comes out later this month.

TUESDAY, Dec. 3

Neighborhood Social

Trouble Bar

No cover | 7-9 p.m.

Shelby Park’s newest bar wants to get to know its neighbors. Trouble Bar is inviting residents from Marret Avenue, Shelby Parkway and Bergman, Preston, Jackson, Gwendolyn, Logan, Oak, Kentucky, St. Catherine, Camp, Ormbsy, Clay and Mary streets to “nibble a bit and sip bourbon.” This event is also sober friendly.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 4

‘The Moon’ with Lutz Haberzettl

Monnik Beer Co.

Free | 7-8 p.m.

If only your college classes had beer like this informal presentation with UofL employee Dr. Lutz Haberzettl. He’ll be talking about the moon — appropriate because of this year’s 50th anniversary of the Apollo XI landing. Grab a drink from Monnik’s brewery before the event starts.

Intro to Podcasting

Northeast Regional Library

Free | 6:30-8 p.m.

Learn how to create a podcast from an expert. Tara Anderson is the host of the Five Things podcast, which also airs on WFPL. She’ll help you refine your concept, tell you what resources are needed to get started and create some next steps for you to take as you continue your podcasting journey. To register, call 394-0379.

THURSDAY, Dec. 5

Repeal Day Party

Monnik Beer Co.

No cover | 6 p.m.-midnight

Eight-six years ago, Prohibition was repealed, and we’ve been celebrating ever since. On Prohibition Day, Monnik Beer Co. is throwing a 1920s party in its “secret lounge.” Best dressed will receive prizes, and special apps and drinks specials will be served.

FRIDAY, Dec. 6

All is Bright!

Westport Village

Free | 5-8 p.m.

Westport Village’s open-air shopping mall gets festive with live music, a petting zoo, trackless train rides, balloon sculptures, stilt walking and free photos with Santa.

‘God Rest Ye Merry!’ — Free Holiday Concert

Beargrass Christian Church

Free | 7:30 p.m.

The Louisville Philharmonia, a musician-run orchestra, presents its annual, free, holiday concert, featuring the classic “God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman,” music from Tchaikovsky, a festive poetry reading with musical accompaniment and more.

The Sparkle Ball

Art Sanctuary

$5 (suggested donation) | 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Dress up in your sparkliest, most garish clothes because it’s time for Girls Rock Louisville’s third annual fundraiser. Support this program, which helps girls and gender nonconforming youth gain confidence through music, by having a grand, ol’ time with karaoke backed by a live band and a silent auction.