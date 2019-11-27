Weigh In On Bardstown Businesses

The Louisville Independent Business Association wants to know: What kind of businesses do you think The Highlands needs more of?

LIBA, which represents around 900 locally-owned businesses and whose motto “Keep Louisville Weird” was explored in the last issue of LEO, wants to hear your answers in an online survey. It’s working with Metro Council District 8 “to support and grow independent businesses in the Highlands,” according to the organization.

Councilman Brandon Coan of District 8, who recently announced that he will not seek a second term, has told LEO that too many local, Bardstown Road businesses have been replaced by chains. Earlier this month, he helped introduce a resolution that could limit vape stores along the corridor, too.

The short LIBA survey can be found by searching online for “LIBA” and “survey.” It wants you to choose from a list of business types or to suggest one that you would like to see along Bardstown, and it allows you to suggest specific, existing businesses that you’d like to see open in The Highlands. Finally, it wants to know if you’d like to bring a business to the corridor — so dreamers, this might be your chance. •

—Danielle Grady