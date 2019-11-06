Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best and Most Absurd

Rose And Thorns : ‘We Hold These Truths To Be Self-Evident’

Whatever the outcome of the election (which happens as we go to press), we are certain of a few things: Teachers are the winners for standing up to Gov. Matt “Bully” Bevin; state Democrats may squeak it out this time — or not — but they need to decide whether they are progressives or Republicans, because this centrist, Milquetoast shite ain’t working; if Bevin has won, we are doomed, doomed, doomed (see: Kansas); and the election is a Bevin bellwether for the nation.

Thorn And Absurd : Making America As Mad As A Red Hatter Again

In case you were not at President tRump’s rally in Lexington, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell introduced him saying: “Thank you Mr. President for making America great again.” tRump then said he has been called a better president than Abraham Lincoln and George Washington and Democrats favor “ripping babies straight from their mother’s womb right up until the moment of birth.” He also mused he might be president for “17 years, or maybe if I still have the strength, 21 years”

Thorn: Why UofL Is In Chaos

J. David Grissom, who recently retired as UofL trustees chairman, said in a deposition that he felt no need to tell anyone that then-President James Ramsey had claimed a trustee was the “cash source” for strippers who sexed up the men’s basketball team. The Courier Journal also reported that when a lawyer asked Grissom to identify trustees with whom he has a personal or professional relationship, he said: “Fuck you, I’m not going to do it. You give me a list of the current trustees, and I will give you an answer.” The lawyer then asked if he had said “Fuck you.” Grissom replied: “No, I didn’t.”

Rose: Parkland Over Golf Land

We love, love, love Olmsted Parks Conservancy’s proposal to turn Cherokee Golf Course into a park “gateway,” with a family restaurant and Willow Pond as a centerpiece. We are told the golf course was parkland in the earliest designs but became a golf course in 1900 against the Olmsted firm’s recommendation.

Absurd: Still Doing Adjustments

Freddie’s Bar & Lounge on Broadway is now a chiropractor’s office.