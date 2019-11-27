A Thanksgiving Prayer
after Burroughs
like a bird on a wire
like a drunk in the midnight choir
I have tried all my life
to be free
Leonard Cohen
Thanks for the Wild Turkey and
the passenger pigeons
destined to be shit out through wholesome American guts
Thanks for a continent a world to despoil and poison
Thanks for Blacks, Jews, Hispanics, Asians, Middle Easterners
Homosexuals, Lesbians, Lost, Beat, Hippie, Punk X Storm
All the Outsider Generations Smart Women Smart Women
The sad, downtrodden, stepped on, walked on, kicked and killed
to provide a modicum of challenge, danger and entertainment
Thanks for vast herds of bison to kill and skin
leaving the carcasses to rot
depriving the Native Americans of food shelter and clothing
Thanks for murdering 90% of the people
who lived here before we arrived from Europe
Thanks for stealing all of this Great America
from the Native Americans
and killing most of them
and treating the rest worse than dogs
Thanks for stealing Blacks from Africa
and making them slaves
and treating them worse than dogs
and using their forced labor
to make America Great for the first time
Thanks for bounties on wolves and coyotes
Thanks for Oil and The War on Climate Change
Thanks for The War on Truth
Thanks for the American Dream of Equality for Everyone
to vulgarize, to falsify until the bare lies shine through
Thanks for the KKK for neo-Nazis and for a new secret NSA, FBI, CIA, Homeland Security, ICE
fear-based government that is dismantling
our Bill of Rights and protecting us by increasing
brutal censorship by listening to our every conversation
by keeping eyes on us around the clock
by imprisoning thousands of children
by murdering immigrants and dissenters
Thanks for the trigger happy lawmen protecting whites
Thanks for decent church-goin’ men and women
with their mean, pinched, bitter, evil faces
who don’t understand that Jesus never killed nobody
who don’t understand that Jesus didn’t have a gun
who don’t understand that there’s
only One Commandment not 10
who don’t understand what the hell it really means to be a Christian
who don’t understand The Beatitudes
Thanks for “Kill a Queer for Christ” bumper stickers
Thanks for laboratory AIDS
Thanks for Prohibition and
the War On Drugs
Thanks for a country where nobody’s allowed
to mind their own business
Thanks for a nation of snitches
Thanks for filling the prisons with young, black men
with men and women of all colors who smoke marijuana
for building new prisons and filling them too
so corporations can continue to have slave labor
Thanks for a government that has sold us
to Russia, Saudi Arabia and China
a government that is One Big Lie
Yes, Thanks for all the memories
Thanks for the last and greatest betrayal of
the last and greatest of human dreams
—Ron Whitehead, with special thanks to
my friend William S. Burroughs
