5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (11/8)

SATURDAY, Nov. 9

Louisville Beer Run & Festival

Iroquois Park

$40-$65 | 11 a.m.

It’s not too late to sign up for the Louisville Beer Run, and, considering that you drink a sample of beer every three quarters of a mile, it’s safe to say that you’ll be fine if you didn’t seriously train beforehand. At the end of this 5K run through leafy Iroquois Park, everyone gets a 16-ounce beer, a Louisville Beer Run T-shirt and a glass. And, surprise, there’s more beer at the after-party, as well as music and a food truck! Also, that part is free and open to the public. Basically, you don’t have an excuse not to spontaneously sign up for this race.

Family STEAM Day

South Central Regional Library

Free | 10 a.m-4 p.m.

Dinosaurs! Virtual reality! A planetarium! Everyone in the family, not just kids, can get excited about math and science (and art!) at this event full of hands-on activities. In addition to what we’ve already mentioned, there will be a kinetic sand pit, drumming, TV puppetry and more, ending with a one-hour, two-actor version of “Hamlet” from Kentucky Shakespeare. Stations will be scattered throughout the day, so be sure to check out the event schedule.

NuLu’s Annual Jingle Fest

NuLu neighborhood

Free | 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

In reality, it’s the beginning of November. But, in NuLu this weekend, it’s Christmas. The neighborhoods’ numerous local shops are offering sales, which you can enjoy while listening to holiday carolers and taking the kids to get their picture with Santa. NuLu’s bars and restaurants are getting in the holiday spirit, too, with 1792 Bourbon and Wheatley Vodka cocktails to order.

Speak for the Trees: Art Fundraiser for Bernheim

Rockerbuilt Studio

No cover | 6 p.m.

Untouched, private woodlands — home to wildlife that includes rare species of bats and snails – are in jeopardy of destruction as a result of a natural gas pipeline. LG&E is threatening to seize part of the Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest by eminent domain so Bullitt County can grow… so F your ecosystem, your bats and your snails. Rockerbuilt Studio is stepping up to raise awareness and funds for Bernheim. Rockerbuilt is artists, musicians, metalworkers, blacksmiths, carpenters and craftsmen who make products for homes and businesses. Check out the studio, their work and live music by Minibeast, Satellite Twin, Killi Killi and Work Shirt at 9 p.m. All sale proceeds from the event will be donated to Bernheim.

SUNDAY, Nov. 10

Owsley Sundays

Speed Art Museum

Free | Noon-5 p.m.

Every Sunday, the world class Speed Art Museum is free to see. Plus, they usually have neat talks and other events happening at the same time. This week, it’s a discussion about the New England influences in Kentucky furniture with Kentucky antiques collector Mack Cox and a Speed Cinema showing of “Midnight Traveler” a documentary created by and about the experience of an Afghan documentarian who is forced to flee the country with his family after making a film about the Taliban. The movie showing is a little extra at $9 a ticket.