5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (11/29)

FRIDAY, Nov. 29

2019 Fête de Noël Winter Holiday Festival & Ice Skating Rink

720 Brent Street

$9-$12 | 4-11 p.m.

A new winter wonderland has come to Louisville. A pop-up, outdoor ice skating rink has opened in the Paristown neighborhood, and with it, comes the Holiday Laser Dome, previously located along the waterfront. So, bring the fam for a 60-minute skate session on real ice and/or a light show set to a soundtrack of holiday tunes. Tickets for each are $12 (although its $9 for just the rink if you bring your own skates). Warm up afterward with hot chocolate, beer and food at the Paristown Garden concession stand. The rink and laser dome are open every day this holiday season until Dec. 30 for the dome and Jan. 5 for the rink. Special events including holiday movie screenings and ice skating performances will occur throughout its run. On Sunday, bring gently used winter clothing to donate to Kentucky Refugee Ministries, which will enter you into a raffle to win Maker’s Mark and Stoneware & Co. products.

EmoNite 502

Barbarella

No cover | 11 p.m.-3 a.m.

If you’re visiting your childhood home for the holidays, you might as well throw it back as far as possible by digging out that studded belt and thick eyeliner for a night of dancing to your favorite emo jams.

SATURDAY, Nov. 30

Frederick the Younger / The Jesse Lees / Maggie H.

Zanzabar

$10 | 8 p.m.

’Tis the season for local shows from Louisville’s rising bands. Frederick the Younger plays in its hometown after a year of touring and not long after releasing its new pop-y single “Back to the Wall.” The band is joined by The Jesse Lees (neo-rock and soul) and Maggie H. (four-piece indie rock).

SUNDAY, Dec. 1

Adult Skate: Old School Session

Champ’s Rollerdrome

$7 admission, $3 skate rental | 7-9:30 p.m.

Relive your days attempting to impress your high school crush with your sick roller-skating skills. And, you’ll get to do it to the same playlist: Beastie Boys, 2Pac, Mariah Carey and more. This skate session is only for those 18 and older.

Louisville Krampus Night

Seidenfaden’s

No cover | 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

If you can’t wait for Art Sanctuary’s Krampus celebration next week, the Louisville Gore Club is putting on a Christmas movie horror night this weekend. Catch showings of “Gingerdead Man,” “Sint,” “Silent Night Deadly Night,” “Holidays” and, of course, “Krampus.” The drinks will be aflowin’, too with $3 wells and $2 zombie shots.