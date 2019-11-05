5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (11/1)

FRIDAY, Nov. 1

First Freaky Friday

Akasha Brewing Co.

No cover | 4-11 p.m.

If you haven’t heard yet, Halloween is a week long this year. Akasha Brewing Co. is in the know, and it is hosting this costume party with free palm readings, live music, Hot Buns Food Truck and, as part of Louisville Beer Week, a menu of new, small-batch beers.

SATURDAY, Nov. 2

2019 Pumpkin Smash

The Louisville Zoo

Admission prices vary | 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

There’s not much use for leftover pumpkins after Halloween… if you’re human. The gorillas, lions and giraffes of The Louisville Zoo love eating and playing with the used pumpkins that decorate “The World’s Largest Halloween Party” year after year. And we loves watching them. Pumpkin feedings are staggered throughout the day for different animals, so come early to see them all. This isn’t just for entertainment — eating the pumpkins allows the zoo’s inhabitants to express their natural behavior as part of what’s called “animal enrichment.”

‘Space Ship Brain’: Collages and Screenprints by Jim Madison

Ultra Pop!

No cover | 1-10 p.m.

Collage master Jim Madison will display 14 new photocopy collages. Numerous original silkscreen monoprints and signed and numbered print editions will be on show. A special show zine will be available that features all 14 new collages with a one-of-a-kind silkscreened comic book backing board as well as two stickers. The show runs through Nov. 30.

Big Talkers: On Photography

KMAC Museum

Free | 2-3:30 p.m.

How does photography fit into the culture of our city and country today? Louisville artists and an archivist will examine that question in this panel, the first in a series of talks on art in the city from Ruckus, an online art criticism publication whose members also contribute to LEO. Panelists are KMAC Curator Joey Yates, artist Casey James Wilson, photo archivist Elizabeth Reilly and photographer Zed Saeed, all of whom will be led in conversation by Ruckus editor L Autumn Gnadinger.

SUNDAY, Nov. 3

Louisville Jack O’Lantern Spectacular

Iroquois Park

$10-$14 | Dusk (approximately 7:15)-11 p.m.

This is your last chance of the year to see the 5,000 jack o’lanterns decorating Iroquois Park.

The glowing art show is a must-see during the Halloween season, and if you haven’t been yet… go!