5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (11/22)

Friday, Nov. 22

Beat Cypher III: Sasha Renee — How to write a hit song

Against the Grain Brewery and Smokehouse

$5 (or five canned goods) | 4- 9 p.m.

Ever wondered how to write a hit song? As part of the monthly Beat Cypher, Sasha opens this one with a songwriting demo. Beat Cypher, sponsored by AtG and Chambrs, is described by organizers as “a place for producers and beatmakers to perform and skill share.” Each will include a demo or skill-sharing session. This one will include a Beat Challenge where “producers are given 15 minutes to come up with a beat from scratch using a sample selected by the community.” Sign up in advance at artechambers.com/beat-cypher/ Also, producers can share their original beats, and there will be an Open MC for rappers, singers and vocalists who want to freestyle over new beats. It is advertised as an all-ages event.

Saturday, Nov. 23

GalaxyCon Louisville (Louisville Supercon)

Kentucky International Convention Center

Prices vary | noon-8 p.m.

This orgy of nerd-dom runs from Friday to Sunday, but it is supposed to rain Saturday, so what better way to spend it than perusing comics and all the illustrated goodies, showing off your latest cosplay duds and seeing stars? We are promised appearances by stars from “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Outlander,” “Friday the 13th,” “Stranger Things, “Clerks” and more. And kids 9 and under get in free!

Sunday, Nov. 24

No-Car Cherokee Park!

Cherokee Park

Freewheeling | 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

The rain should clear by Sunday — just in time to take part in a big change for Cherokee Park. Once a month, starting Sunday, enjoy a car-free Scenic Loop at Cherokee. It will happen on the last Sunday of the month between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Frederick Law Olmsted designed Cherokee Park in 1891 as way for people to escape from the city,” Layla George, president and CEO of Olmsted Parks Conservancy, said in a statement. “Cars driving around Scenic Loop bring more of the city into our parks.”

Revitalize! Black Women Artists Of Louisville, With Idris Goodwin

Speed Art Museum

2-3:30 p.m. | Free

The Speed Art Museum currently has an exhibition (through Jan. 5) committed to visual artist Ebony G. Patterson called, “…while the dew is still on the roses…” Still in her late 30s, “Patterson’s works investigate forms of embellishment as they relate to youth culture within disenfranchised communities,” the Speed says. As part of the Speed’s free Sunday Showcase, check out the exhibition and “Revitalize!” panel discussion of her work. Artistic director of StageOne Family Theatre Idris Goodwin and Dr. Erica Sutton lead a panel that includes artists Lucy Azubuike, Sandra Charles, Ramona Dallum Lindsey, Toya Northington and resident musician Jacqui Blue.

Local Author Holiday Book Sale

Peterson Dumesnil House

No cover | 2-4 p.m.

It is beginning to feel a lot like… Ugh… Forgive us, but some people think ahead and actually are buying holiday gifts already. So, check out the more than 20 local authors who will be on hand to sell their books and sign them. A portion of book sales proceeds will be donated to the Peterson Dumesnil House Foundation. They include “Chromatic Homes, A Design & Coloring Book” by John I. “Hans” Gilderbloom, a UofL professor of Urban and Public Affairs and local architect and historian Steve Wiser’s “Louisville Sites to See by DESIGN,” an architectural / history guidebook for the city.