The local, post-punk band Wombo is one of the most strikingly original acts in town, piecing together ominous pop and experimental rock. The band is on tour with White Reaper and has released this new video for their song “Sad World.” Aesthetically the video looks part early MTV days, part Lynchian fever dream — a pretty fitting parallel to their sound.
Watch Wombo’s new music video for ‘Sad World’
The local, post-punk band Wombo is one of the most strikingly original acts in town, piecing together ominous pop and experimental rock. The band is on tour with White Reaper and has released this new video for their song “Sad World.” Aesthetically the video looks part early MTV days, part Lynchian fever dream — a pretty fitting parallel to their sound.
Comments