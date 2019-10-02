Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best and Most Absurd

Thorn: Corruption In Diplomacy?

Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr told NPR that President tRump’s conversation with the Ukranian president was “routine diplomacy.” He also really said this: “Corruption is a routine part of American diplomacy with respect to Eastern Europe,” Barr said. “The president here is doing his job.” Doing his job by being corrupt.

Absurd: Horse Before The Thc Cart

City officials warned this week that you need to stop vaping THC and not just the carts you buy from your girlfriend’s brother. “The outbreak does not just involve products with THC bought on the black market,” said Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the Department of Public Health and Wellness. As LEO reported last week, the black market for THC carts is thriving locally. The warning is fine, but shouldn’t city officials do more to stop this black market? People probably are not going to stop smoking, so why not focus on getting the fake carts off the street?

Rose: Tremendous Arm Twisting

Rich people lobbying group Steering Committee for Action on Louisville’s Agenda, or SCALA, is back under a new name: Impetus, the Courier Journal reported. With 66 of the area’s richest and most influential, it wants to focus on growing state revenue, perhaps by a cigarette tax hike, legalizing sports betting and expanding gambling (we say: Yes!). “It’s going to take tremendous leadership from the governor, the legislature and everybody else,” member Ed Glasscock said. We give this a reluctant rose because maybe… just maybe it will work. After all, rich people motivate politicians.

Thorn: Like Dogs Marking Territory

Hoping to bring light to TARC, a group of do-gooders made the Cardinal Stadium Seat Bus Stop prototype at Douglass Loop! Assholes tagged it with blue paint.

Thorn: Loftus Retirement From CJ Leaves Hole In KY, Bevin Still A Hole

Journalism Hall of Famer Tom Loftus is retiring from the CJ after 35 years. He is a class act, and his dogged, methodical reporting will be missed. Gov. Matt “Erratic” Bevin will not miss him. Bevin recently accused Loftus of being negative, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. “Go out with some of the integrity you came in with,” Bevin said at a news conference.