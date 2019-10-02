The Weeks and two other concerts to catch this week

Mdou Moctar

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Zanzabar

Mdou Moctar is one of the leading performers of adding modern twists and turns to Tuareg guitar music. With electronic elements and pop sensibilities, he has introduced many Americans to a style that usually doesn’t get a lot of promotion or attention in the United States. He’s both a traditionalist and a visionary, and if you’re someone who’s always searching for new sounds, this is for you.

Dropped In

Thursday, Oct. 3-5

Kaiju

Unfortunately, the venerable local indie music festival Cropped Out isn’t happening this year, but Kaiju is throwing a three-day event that’s in the same spirit, just on a smaller scale. The weekend features Bl_ank, Annie Blech and The Delivery, REZN + Lume, Hissing Tiles, Ouzelum, Sheri Streeter and more. Just a note: It’s not an all day thing like Cropped Out — it will start at 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The Weeks

Saturday, Oct. 5

Headliners

The Weeks are part bluesy Southern rock, part indie garage psychedelia, and they have the sort of drive that values energy and soul. The band’s new record, Two Moons, is their fifth full-length release, and it features sweeping anthems that deliver on swampy guitars and hook-heavy vocals.