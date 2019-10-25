5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (10/25)

Friday, Oct. 25

Gridlock Art Show And Party

Forest Giant

Free | 6 p.m.-midnight

Forest Giant’s second annual Gridlock Art Show promises to be a marvelous follow-up to last year’s inaugural show, with 30 talented, regional and national artists displaying diverse styles and creative flare on 12-inch-square wood panels. All art is available for purchase with all proceeds going to the artists. Join the party with LATino Food Truck Louisville, SnoWhat Snoballs and Boba Fête offering up their delicious eats, snowballs and bubble tea respectively to purchase. A cash bar featuring beer and wine will also be available. Music will be provided by Ghouligan. The evening will be split into two parts this year with a gallery-like art viewing at 6 p.m. followed by the party at 8 p.m. This is an all-ages show with a parent or guardian.

Saturday, Oct. 26

United States of Dance

Lexington Opera House

Prices vary | 8 p.m.

If getting your freak on out on the dance floor isn’t your speed, watch others dance in this historic collaboration — Saturday and Sunday — between the Louisville Ballet and Lexington Ballet. Louisville Ballet opens with Balanchine’s “Serenade,” followed by a world premiere fairytale “Capriccio Italiano” from Lexington Ballet’s Artistic Director Luis Dominguez. The evening closes with both companies coming together for a contemporary world premiere in Tim Harbour’s (The Australian Ballet Resident Choreographer) “MODELS.” And $5 from every ticket will be donated to DanceBlue, a student-run nonprofit that works to improve the lives of local children fighting cancer. Sure, it would be a road trip to LexVegas, but make a day of it — hit up our favorite barbecue joint there, Red State BBQ.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Hayride on the Hill – Fall Festival in Cherokee Park

Cherokee Park

Free (registration required) | 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Cherokee Park’s scenic loop will be car-free from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday! And the rain will have passed. Enjoy the Technicolor changeover of the park’s trees and take a hayride #HayrideontheHill. There also will be kids’ activities, food and beer and live music from Aaron Bibelhauser and Brigid Kaelin on Baringer Hill (by the Cherokee Park Golf Course).

The Louisville Cocktail Competition

RYE on Market

$10 entry | 4-6 p.m.-ish

Say “cheers!” as you cheer on your favorite local bartender in this competition to create the best julep (spirit, sugar and herbs over cracked ice), old fashioned (spirit, sugar and bitters) and Seelbach (spirit, bitters, sugar and effervescence). Drinks will be judged by three whiskey experts and a winner announced at the end of the day. The entrance fee comes with a drink ticket, and additional tickets are $5 apiece. RYE will provide free food so your Sunday remains memorable for the right reasons. This year’s competitors are: Adam Sabin, Odeon Louisville; Davy Butterworth, Decca; Jared Sims, Biscuit Belly: Louisville – NuLu; Calvin Philley, High Horse Bar; Jessica Pfau, RYE; Breanna Price, Hearth on Mellwood Eatery; Lucas Worley, Chik’n & Mi; Brian Heese, Lola at Butchertown Grocery; Daniel Mason, ALEX&NDER; and Dante Wheat, Brix Wine Bar and Bistro.

GRL: Ladies Rock Camp Showcase

Monnik Beer Co.

7 p.m. | No cover

Each year, Girls Rock Louisville holds two camps that teach participants how to play instruments, while encouraging them to form bands with one another. Then, after a few days of writing and practicing, the participants get in front of an audience and perform original songs. One of those camps is Girls Rock Louisville — for girls and nonbinary folks under 18 — and the other is the Ladies Rock Camp, which is for adults. This is the performance for the 2019 Ladies Rock. It’s an important, fun and innovative project.