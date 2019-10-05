5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (10/4)

FRIDAY, Oct. 4

Whitehall has Bluegrass

Whitehall House & Gardens

Prices vary | 6-9 p.m.

Amongst the carefully-curated gardens of the Whitehall mansion, the three Whiskey Bent Valley Boys will play their Kentucky folk music, including ballads, sea shanties and swamp stomps. Bun’s Smokehouse BBQ, Monnik Beer Co., Morris Deli, Steel City Pops and the Thirsty Thoroughbred bar will all be there, too, for sustenance. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children age 6 to 12 and free for kids under 5. Tickets can be bought online or cash-only at the door.

‘Beetlejuice’: Halloween Movie Series and Ghost Tours

The Louisville Palace

$8-$28

The Louisville Palace Halloween movie series kicks off with a showing of “Beetlejuice” in its gilded theater. (Watch out for “Hocus Pocus” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on later dates). It’s $8 to watch the film, but if you’re willing to pay $20 for an extra scare, beforehand take a ghost tour of The Palace, which was built in 1928.

SATURDAY, Oct. 5

Harvest Homecoming Bicycle Tour

Heritage Park, Lanesville, Indiana

$15-$30 | 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

All skill levels of cyclists are invited to take part in this mass back ride in hilly, scenic Southern Indiana. Start the day with Bean Street Coffee, Chris Cakes pancakes and sausage or a stretching massage courtesy of the Southern Indiana Wheelman Association. Then, choose from a five, 26, 40 or 66 mile route. Lunch will be provided as well.

Drag Volleyball 2019

Baxter Jacks Volleyball Club

$10 for spectators | 5-10 p.m.

Watch volleyball teams play in their Saturday drag best. This popular Pandora Productions event promises “heels, wigs, lipstick & balls.” Grab a drink and see which team wins the $300 prize for first place and, more importantly, the award for best dressed.

SUNDAY, Oct. 6

Big Rock Jazz & Blues Fest

Douglass Community Center

Free | 1-6:30 p.m.

Despite the Big Rock Jazz & Blues Fest’s new location for its 20th year (at the Douglass Community Center instead of its namesake, Big Rock in Cherokee Park), the festival will have the same three delights that it always does: music, food and drinks. Three bands play, Brazukas, The Buzzard and The Stray Cat Blues Band. ValuMarket is bringing the food, and Great Flood Brewing Co. has the booze — which you can sip and chow on while bidding in a silent auction. Don’t forget your lawn chair or blanket. Proceeds go to the Douglass Community Center.