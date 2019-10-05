5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (10/18)

Friday, Oct. 18

Flux In Focus: ‘Night of the Living Dead’

1619 Flux: Art + Activism

Free | 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Get your classic zombie attack on at Flux with an “interactive screening” of George Romero’s seminal, 1968 “Night Of The Living Dead,” complete with a costume party! It is all about “food, film, fellowship,” organizers say. The event is free, but register to reserve a spot here.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Blackacre — Corn Island Storytelling Festival

Blackacre State Nature Preserve & Historic Homestead

$12 in advance; $15.00 at the door; children age 12 and under free | 7:30 p.m.

It is that season for storytelling… The Blackacre – Corn Island Storytelling Festival at Blackacre State Nature Preserve & Historic Homestead will satisfy that thirst “in the darkness beneath a circus style tent adjacent to a 200-year-old barn.” This year, five storytellers include Bobby Norfolk, an internationally known story performer and teaching artist; and Roberta Brown, aka. Queen of Cold Blooded Tales, a professional storyteller.

SPIN — A Record Show

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage

Prices vary | 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

What better way to spend a fall day than digging through record bins for that piece of rare, sonic goodness? More than 50 collectors/dealers will be selling vinyl, 45s, CDs, record players, record consoles, mid-century objects and more. The requisite food trucks and local craft beer will be there, as will a DJ all day. Admission is $10, early bird, at 9 a.m. and $5 after 10 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20

CycLOUvia In The Highlands

Bardstown Road from Douglass Boulevard to Highland Avenue

2-6 p.m. | Free

CycLOUvia will close down a two-mile section of Bardstown Road for walking, bicycling, sitting, running, skating… just having fun in a place usually occupied by dangerous, aggressive road-hog drivers. This installment, the eighth time for Bardstown Road, is in honor of Tom Owen, formerly the metro councilman for The Highlands and longtime advocate for cyclists and pedestrians.

The Midnight Hour

Jimmy Can’t Dance

$15 | 6-8 p.m.

End your weekend with a meditation through jazz, hip-hop and R&B. “Adrian Younge, a multi-instrumentalist from Los Angeles, is a prolific composer and producer. And on his latest project, an orchestral collective called The Midnight Hour, Younge teams up with A Tribe Called Quest’s Ali Shaheed Muhammad to create a sound that pays homage to the Harlem Renaissance, while forging new avenues for his signature analog approach in a digital era,” writes LEO contributor Lara Kinne.