5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (10/11)

FRIDAY, Oct. 11

Wingtips / Scary Black / Vyva Melinkolya / Hypnagogue / THX1312

Art Sanctuary

$10 | 9 p.m.-3 a.m.

Art Sanctuary goes dark for this evening of music. Wingtips is electronic gothpop from Chicago, and they’ll be accompanied by local acts Vyva Melinkolya (“aggresively etheral”) and Scary Black (alternative, ‘80s inspired). Hypnagogue, experimental ambient music from Massachusetts and THX1312, electronic from Cincinnati join in. Sinister Radio Arcane DJs will play in-between sets.

Harvest Hoedown

Foxhollow Farm

Prices vary ($5+) | Times vary

What better place to spend your first fall-feeling weekend than on a farm listening to folk music? This two-day festival in Crestwood, Kentucky, features bands, of course, but also Friday square dancing, a u-pick pumpkin patch, hay fort and farm-fresh food. Harvest Hoedown kicks off with music from The Local Honeys and Grit & Soul. On Saturday, The Ghost of Paul Revere, Justin Wells and Whiskey Bent Valley Boys play. A portion of ticket sales go to Dare to Care Food bank.

SATURDAY, Oct. 12

2019 Car Audio Championship

Kentucky Exosition Center

$10-$15 (plus $10 parking) | Times vary

A bumping car sound system on your street while you’re trying to sleep: Bad. A bumping car sound system at an event full of bumping car sound systems: Good. Competitors from across the United States, as well as from Canada and Mexico, have been working hard, trying to create the loudest and best car stereo systems for their vehicles. Expect to see “walls of woofers and thousands of watts of power,” according to organizers. Winners will be crowned. This event continues into Sunday.

Advertisement

SUNDAY, Oct. 13

Femme Fair

Copper & Kings Distillery

$10 | 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Calling all femmes for a day of local food, drinks, DJ sets, yoga, sexy dancing lessons, tarot readings and shopping. Phew, that’s a lot of stuff! But the Spinsters Union of Louisville, a female and nongender-conforming DJ collective, wants its first celebration of Louisville’s femme culture (including all expressions of femmeness) to be special. The day kicks off with an early 11 a.m. BUTI yoga session, to be followed by a Sexy Heels Dance class, Kaleidoscope Yoga and a Lowdown & Dirty Burlesque Class. Spinsters DJs will kick it with sets all day, with giveaways on the hour. Bourbon Bakery, Up Dog and Naive bring the food while Copper & Kings, Bean Coffee, Sis Got Tea and Boba Fete have the drinks covered. Scheduled vendors and nonprofits include BioGlitz, Matt Anthony and Guestroom records shops, Sarabande Books and the Dula Project.

iHeartRadio Great Chili Cook Off

Frankfort Avenue

Free | Noon-6 p.m.

Who has the best chili in Louisville? Restaurant and home chefs compete in this event revolving around the ideal fall meal. Typically, about 30 cooks take part. It’s free to taste their creations, but if you want to vote for your favorite, a $10 donation is requested. This shindig is about more than just chili. Bands and The Flea On Frankfort will be there to entertain you, too.