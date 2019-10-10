10 Concerts You Shouldn’t Miss In October

Boa (Album Release)

Friday, Oct. 4

Zanzabar

Boa, the local, three-piece psych-rock band, has found their sound on Someplace Special, the new album they’re set to release at this show. The harmonies and the atmosphere of these songs are so much more dense and ambitious than last time around, delivering a solid leap in their evolution. Read our feature on the album here.



Lucy Dacus

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Headliners Music Hall

Lucy Dacus is one of the most talented indie-rock songwriters out there right now. Her sharp and evocative style has a power and honesty to it that’s both conversational and poetic.



Electroacoustic Open Mic

Thursday, Oct. 10

Kaiju

I’m a big fan of this concept. It’s an open mic for experimental music. If you have a new performance technique or improv style that you want to try out, this is the place. For more information about what to expect, click here.

Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group

Thursday, Oct. 10

The Brown Theatre

Lyle Lovett has spent several decades weaving through the boundaries of roots music, producing wry, yet thoughtful country-leaning songs that play by their own set of rules.



Ruston Kelly

Friday, Oct. 18

Mercury Ballroom

A songwriter who specializes in recounting desperate times and breaking through that darkness, Ruston Kelly is an up-and-coming name in Americana that you should be paying attention to.



Advertisement

Wu-Tang Clan

Friday, Oct. 18

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

The hip-hop legends are on tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of 36 Chambers, hands-down one of the most important albums ever recorded.



Sleater-Kinney

Sunday, Oct. 20

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

A highly innovative, versatile band that emerged as grunge was winding down, Sleater-Kinney — like Helium, Radiohead and Oasis — helped to spearhead a new generation of art-rock.



Big K.R.I.T.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Mercury Ballroom

With throwback Southern hip-hop, Big K.R.I.T. uses bouncy, soulful production and slick vocal work to pay homage to the past, while looking toward the future.



Kelsey Waldon

Friday, Oct. 25

Zanzabar

A lot of talented country singer-songwriters from Kentucky have launched into the national consciousness in the past few years, and Kelsey Waldon might be next. I strongly recommend listening to her new album, White Noise / White Lines.



Twin Peaks

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Headliners Music Hall

With Rolling Stones swagger and a freewheeling attitude, the neo-punks in Twin Peaks have made a remarkably diverse discography, never being complacent, always whimsically moving toward new creative highs.

