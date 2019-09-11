Three Concerts To Catch This Week

Lung

Friday, Sept. 13

Kaiju

The cello-and-drums duo Lung is one of the most explosive bands out there, mixing early Velvet Underground-like innovation with a White Stripes level of heart. The band’s rich, dark, driving songs rumble with an ominous and compelling power, experimentation and mysteriousness that recalls PJ Harvey. Although, it’s not hyperbole to say Lung is incredibly unique, unlike any other band right now. They weaponize a classical instrument and operatic vocals, creating a tornado of punk, grunge and stormy experimental music that boils with angst.

Jordan Jetson

Saturday, Sept. 14

Galaxie

Jordan Jetson is one of the best hip-hop artists in Louisville. He blends a clever cadence with strong ideas and top-notch production. This is the release party for his latest album, Deva, a versatile record that contains bouncing, rapid-fire rap and contemplative R&B. This show is also Jetson’s going away party, as he’s moving out of town, so you’re not going to want to miss this.

Daniel Romano

Saturday, Sept. 14

Zanzabar

The throwback style of Ontario singer-songwriter Daniel Romano is part breezy country, part Beatles-inspired psychedelic pop, with a melancholy darkness cast over it. It’s familiar and agile, sounding like a smooth amalgamation that resulted from time spent listening to a bin of roots records from the ’60s and ‘70s.