5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (9/20)

Friday, Sept. 20

Louisville Photo Biennial Opening Party

21c Museum Hotel

8–11 p.m.

Help kick off the Louisville Photo Biennial at this, the official opening party . The Biennial includes nearly 70 photography exhibitions across the Louisville region (including Frankfort). The 21c’s exhibit it: “Labor&Materials” and “De / Tension / Past: Landscapes of American Incarceration.” Read LEO’s coverage of the Biennial and a full schedule of the event, which runs through Nov. 10.

Saturday, Sept. 21

73rd Annual Clark Nickles Excavating 2019 Season Championship

Sportsdrome Speedway

$5-$15 | 7 p.m.

Sportsdrome Speedway’s 73rd season is coming to an end, and it’s almost time to say goodbye to six months of racing on the speedway’s famous figure eight track. Champions will be crowned at this event, featuring six types of races, including an Xtreme Figure 8 competition and a 40-lap race for inexpensive, front-wheel drive cars. But the fun continues for three more events, including the World 300 Weekend on Sept. 27 featuring drivers from around the country and a school bus race Oct. 5.

Louisville Pride Festival

Bardstown Road and Grinstead Drive

Free | 11 a.m.- 11 p.m.

Todrick Hall, Ally Brooke and Ultra Naté are headlining the Louisville Pride Festival, back for its 18th year. Crowd favorites, including the Dance Dome and Silent Disco are returning, as well as food, drink, a Family Zone, Wellness Zone and over 100 vendors. In addition to the headlining acts, over 15 other musical artists and nine drag entertainers will perform. Admission is free, but donations are accepted at every entrance. VIP passes for meet-and-greets with the headlining artists are available starting at $39.

Native Plant Sale 2: Electric Bugaloo

Idlewild Butterfly Farm

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Looking for native plants and especially ones that draw pollinators? Idlewild Butterfly Farm will be selling favorites including perennial flowers for nectar sources year after year, host plants for many native butterflies and hard-to-find plants not found in big box stores. Idlewild says the plants are grown using beneficial insects, free of insecticide residues.

Sunday, Sept. 22

‘The Ego Experience Louisville’

BLōFISH Clothing Co.

4:30-9:30 p.m. | $5 suggested donation

“The Ego Experience” is described as an immersive gallery and performance pop up, named for what Freud identified as the conscious self. The gallery will feature art from Los Angeles-based Trinidadian-American urban pop musician and visual artist TRISHES, Arte Chambers, Eli H Fitzpatrick, Sheila Johnson and Chip Calloway. Performances by TRISHES, Qwest Shimar, Animals Have Animals and Long Jumper are from 7-9 p.m. Experience “government, money, creativity, language and self-awareness” through TRISHES’ five-song EP “Ego” and corresponding artwork. Each station will also include artwork and writing from local artists that express each creator’s relationship with these five topics, organizers said.