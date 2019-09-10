10 Things To Do Under $5 This Week In Louisville (9/30)

TUESDAY, Oct. 1

Art Taking Place: New Directions and Inclusion in Public Art

Main Library

Free | 6:30-8 p.m.

As the debate rages over the John B. Castleman statue, the city will hold this talk on the history and future of public art in the country. Activist, writer and LEO contributor Hannah L Drake, Louisville Metro Public Art Administrator Sarah Lindgren and Susan Rademacher of the Pittsburg Parks Conservancy are scheduled to participate.

Analog Cannibal / North by North / So It Was

The Butchertown Social

No cover | 9 p.m.-midnight

Chicago rock-and-roll duo North By North hitch a ride down south to play with Louisville bands So It Was, a folksy solo project from Daniel Lobb and Analog Cannibal, from Patrick Hume and John Kleemeier, who hope to be the weirdest band that you’ve ever heard.

The Get Up Get Downs / Sunmates

Highlands Taproom

Free | 10 p.m.

The Get Up Get Downs, rock from Louisville, play alongside Sunmates, a boisterous indie pop outfit from Lexington.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 2

Mean Girls Trivia

Tin Roof Louisville

Free | 7-9 p.m.

If you know your “Mean Girls” facts like Cady Heron knows her math, you’ll probably do well at this themed trivia night centered around the popular 2000s-era high school comedy. Teams are limited to six people.

THURSDAY, Oct. 3

‘Reel’ Latin American Film Festival

Floyd Theater

Free | 5, 7 p.m.

Catch two films in one night as part of Louisville’s 25th “Reel” Latin American Film Festival. The first is “Who is Dayani Cristal?” a documentary about the body of an immigrant found by Arizona border patrol in the Sonora desert. The next is “The German Neighbor,” another documentary about Adolf Eichmann, the seemingly pleasant German immigrant living in Argentina who was later revealed to be one of the major organizers of the Holocaust.

Pride Keynote Address: An Evening with Dominique Jackson

Uofl Student Activities Center

Free | 7 p.m.

This talk and Q&A featuring Dominque Jackson, currently a leading character on the FX series “Pose,” is sold out, but no-show seats will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. An overflow room will also be available.

Carolyn Finney: Race, Environment, Narrative, Place

Main Library

Free | 7-8:30 p.m.

Carolyn Finney will discuss her book “Black Faces, White Spaces: Reimagining the Relationship of African Americans to the Great Outdoors.” Finney is an environmental studies professor of practice at Middlebury College.

FRIDAY, Oct. 4

St. James Court Art Show

Old Louisville neighborhood

Free | 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

You know what it is: a three-day, juried fine arts and contemporary crafts show with over 700 artists, surrounded by historic, Victorian homes. The St. James Court Art Show has been going on for 63 years for a reason, and it all starts on Friday.

Brouhaha Fest

Floyd County Brewing Co.

$5 | 6 p.m.

Floyd County Brewing Co. has greatly expanded its outdoor entertainment area over the last year, including a wooden stage flanked by trees, which will be the center of its first two-day indie music festival. Friday’s lineup features four groups, including jam band Electric Garden and indie pop outfit The Uncommon Houseflies.

Shop of Horrors Art Fair

Pints&union

Free | 6-11 p.m.

Shop of Horrors is like every other art fair, but it will be held in the evening and feature “oddities and other alternative curiosities.” Expect over 15 vendors, including Southern Indiana artists, such as Amber Bananafish, owner of Bananafish Tattoo Parlour.