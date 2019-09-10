10 Things To Do Under $5 This Week In Louisville (9/2)

MONDAY, Sept. 2

Pooch Plunge

Sellersburg Pool

$2 for humans, $1 for dogs | 4-6 p.m.

Share your Labor Day with the pup. For one day only, the Sellersburg Pool is opening up their aquatic center to both dogs and humans. Gross or the best ever? You decide.

TUESDAY, Sept. 3

A Social History of the U.S.-Mexico Border Short Course

Main Library

Free | 6:30 p.m.

The shape of the U.S.-Mexican border has been crafted by much more than the Rio Grande River. Katherine Massoth, a UofL assistant professor of history, hosts this four-week short course on Tuesdays, looking at over 400 years of economic and cultural trading, political turmoil and conflict. This overview will help provide important context to how we view and approach the problems our country faces today at the border. Call 574-1623 to reserve your spot.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 4

Hate Crimes and Their Resurgence

Frazier History Museum

Free | 6-7 p.m.

For the Frazier History Museum’s latest community conversation, the topic is hate crimes. After a slew of them — the Walmart shooting in El Paso, another at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh and, too close, the Louisville shooting of two, black shoppers at Kroger — the talk will focus on hate crimes through history, hate crimes today and how to stop them. Panelists are: Mayor Greg Fischer, local Rabbi Joe Rapport, Muhammad Babar from Muslim Americans for Compassion, UofL’s Ricky Jones from the Department of Pan-African Studies and Chris Hartman of the Fairness Campaign. Kellie Watson, Louisville’s chief equity officer, Edgardo Mansilla of the Americana Community Center and Cathy Berkey from the The Big Table are special guests.

THURSDAY, Sept. 5

SoIn Death Cafe

Pints&union

Free | 6-8 p.m.

Step into the Death Cafe. It’s really the New Albany bar Pints&union, but for one night, it’s the place where you’ll face your fears about death with a chill, open-format discussion about the thing that scares (a lot of us) the most. Joe Phillips, Pints&union’s owner, hosts alongside Jamie Yeager. There will be homemade cake, tea and drinks for purchase at the bar. It’s a free event, but donations will be accepted for the cost of the cake.

Fuckup Nights, Volume I

Copper & Kings Distillery

$5 | 6-8:30 p.m.

When you fuck up, it can feel like you’re the only fuckup in the world. But you’re really not. At FuckUp Nights, three to four people tell a story of their personal professional fuckup. It’s a global event series, and this is Louisville’s first show.

Advertisement

Queer Poetry and Story Slam

Nanny Goat Books

Free | 7-9 p.m.

For the first time, Nanny Goat Books and Queer Kentucky host a Queer Poetry and Story Slam. Submissions were due on Aug. 20, but come to listen to other local and queer creatives showcase their talents. You’re encouraged to bring a pillow or blanket to get comfy while you listen, and The Mocktail Project will be serving up non-alcoholic “cocktails.” This is supposed to be a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community.

FRIDAY, Sept. 6

Republic Bank First Friday Hop

Louisville (mostly downtown)

Free | All day (starting at 7 a.m.)

Tour over 40 of downtown Louisville’s galleries, shops and venues, which offer extended hours, sales, refreshments and live music on the first Friday of every month. This September, some special events are: a Special Portrait Show at the Tim Faulkner Gallery in Shelby Park with work from 14 artists; beer and wine plus artisan-made leather products, hand-stamped utensils, pressed flower jewelry and more at Red Tree in NuLu; and booths in Music Alley on Fourth Street.

(((heat))) Closing and Performance by Robert Beatty

Quappi Projects

Free | 8:30-10:30 p.m.

According to LEO art reviewer Kaylyn Taylor, (((heat))), an exhibit by Letitia Quesenberry, contains “striking pieces” that elevate the elements of Op art. So, you want to make sure you see Quesenberry’s colorful artworks before they’re gone from the new Quappi Projects studio in NuLu. Say goodbye to Quesenberry’s exhibit while listening to the music of Robert Beatty, a Lexington musician and fellow visual artist.

End of Summer Bash

Play Louisville

No cover until 10 p.m. | 9 p.m.

Celebrate the end of your freedom with a free party. Theres no cover at Play for the first hour. So, wear your favorite bathing suit (yes, really) and get ready to worship your favorite drag queens and dance to music curated by SleepyT.

The Voluptuals / Grandma’s Boys / Frog Brothers

Kaiju

$5 | 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Enter the fourth dimension with “gutter boogie” from Chicago’s The Voluptuals. Party with the well-liked lads in the indie rock-playing Grandma’s Boys. And ribbet along with The Frog Brothers from Indyucky (aka ‘round these parts).